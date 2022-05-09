ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Hilltoppers, Tribe advance in Big Five district winners bracket

By Nick Dugan
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xs2r9_0fXHriH300

(WJHL) – Both Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett earned district tournament victories on Sunday afternoon, setting up a showdown between the top two seeds on Monday evening.

The Hilltoppers and Pioneers of David Crockett were knotted 1-1 in the fourth inning before an Owen Painter, bases-clearing triple gave the home team a 4-1 edge. Science Hill would go on to win the game, 6-3.

Daniel Boone fell to the Tribe at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, 9-3.

The Trailblazers will host the Pioneers in an elimination game at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Science Hill will host Dobyns-Bennett in a semifinal matchup at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, also on Monday at 6 p.m.




WJHL

Abingdon Cinemall announces ‘massive reconstruction’

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Big changes are coming to the Abingdon Cinemall. The movie theater announced on social media that it will undergo “massive reconstruction” over the next three months. The project will involve demolishing the auditoriums, hallways, and restrooms that were built in 1997 and installing new power-recliners, wall-to-wall and floor-to-floor screens, 4K digital […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

$25 million grant launches program for those in need

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A $25 million grant awarded by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) will help the STRONG Accountable Care Community (AC) launch a new program focused on providing resources to Northeast Tennessee families. The STRONG Families Northeast Tennessee program will aim to help 1,000 low-income families reach financial independence over […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

WJHL

