Coronado, CA

A Thank You to Coronado From Côtier

 4 days ago
Thank you Coronado!

We would like to thank all of our customers for 12 years of support!

We will miss seeing our many familiar clients and visitors and helping with your home décor needs.

It has been gratifying to hear many compliments for our work at Côtier.

And on behalf of my wonderful loyal staff, Claudia, Carol, and Gayle, I’d like to share how much it has meant to be a part of the Coronado community!

Sincerely,

