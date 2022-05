SALEM, Ore. -- Two summer rules to protect Oregon workers from heat and wildfire smoke are in place today to take effect in June and July. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) announced today adoption of the rules. Its heat rule involves access to shade, cool water, cool-down breaks, and heat-illness prevention plans, information and training. Its wildfire smoke rule includes exposure assessments and controls, and training and communication. It says both rules cover initial protective measures for workers who rely on employer-provided housing, such as part of farm operations.

