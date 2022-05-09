ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dry and less humid heading into the work week

 4 days ago

It’s going to be a great start to the week with lows Monday around 70 and highs in the upper 80s. More importantly humidity will be low with dew points in the 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Rain chances continue to be slim to none through Wednesday with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

An area of low pressure will move toward the Florida and Georgia coasts Thursday which means a few late day inland showers are possible. A better chance of isolated storms is in the forecast Friday, but it looks like the storm system will move away from the Bay Area this weekend so rain chances will be low.

Temperatures heading into next weekend will start in the low to mid 70s with highs near 90 degrees.

