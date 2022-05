CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is National Nurses Week, a time to recognize the hard work and sacrifices nurses make to care for our community. They put their own health at risk and have persevered through many waves of COVID-19. This year is the first in recent years that many local hospital systems could celebrate nurses safely in person. Nurses have been the backbone of the health care system during the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO