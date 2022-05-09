ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, VA

Marion stabbing suspect wanted for malicious wounding arrested Sunday

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – The suspect in a stabbing incident that occurred in Marion, Virginia on Thursday has been arrested, according to Marion official Ken Heath.

Blake Herman Sanders, 31, from Marion, Virginia was arrested Sunday night around 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Marion Manor Drive. He was taken into custody without incident by the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Marion Police Department, according to Lieutenant Hamm with the MPD.

A malicious wounding warrant was issued for Sander’s arrest following a stabbing incident that occurred on Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of West Chilhowie Street.

