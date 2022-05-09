ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Paris Hilton teams up with the Irwins for the latest Uber Eats commercial... which shows the heiress filling a snake enclosure at Australia Zoo with Chihuahuas

By Demeter Stamell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Paris Hilton has teamed up with the Irwin family for the latest star-studded Uber Eats commercial, which is set at Australia Zoo.

The 30-second ad shows the Irwins - Bindi, Robert and Terri - ordering Uber Eats as they show off the zoo's different attractions.

The camera then cuts to Paris, 41, who is dressed in a fitted pink jumpsuit complete with a sparkly belt, showing off the 'Chihuahua enclosure'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkAOB_0fXHmpt100
Unlikely pairing: Paris Hilton (pictured) has teamed up with the Irwins for the latest star-studded Uber Eats commercial, which is set at Australia Zoo

'Crikey, Paris. This is where we keep the snakes,' an exasperated Terri, 57, tells the blonde hotel heiress.

'That is so crikey,' Paris responds, before the camera cuts to a snake with a dog-sized bulge in its belly.

While their scenes were filmed separately and then spliced together, Terri told Pedestrian on Sunday they 'were delighted to welcome Paris into the family'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24MsSE_0fXHmpt100
Food for thought: The 30-second ad shows the Irwins - Bindi (pictured), Robert and Terri - ordering Uber Eats as they show off the zoo's different attractions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AqJhw_0fXHmpt100
Pretty in pink: The camera then cuts to Paris, 41, who is dressed in a fitted pink jumpsuit complete with a sparkly belt, showing off the 'Chihuahua enclosure'

'While she may not be cut out for zoo work, there's no doubt she's a business powerhouse and will help us share Australia Zoo's conservation message with a whole new audience,' she added.

Added Robert, 18: 'It's been really, really, really fun to create this unlikely friendship with Paris. And hopefully one that will continue and when she comes back to Australia, I'm sure we'll definitely catch up.'

Meanwhile, Paris said she was thrilled to work with the Irwins, and said she uses Uber Eats 'basically every single day'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mp1HV_0fXHmpt100
'Crikey, Paris. This is where we keep the snakes,' an exasperated Terri (centre) tells the blonde hotel heiress

'I love it! I love food, I love ordering and I love the brand Uber so when I got the call to do this, and it was with Australians and the Irwins, I was like, "This sounds like so much fun." I love the Aussies!' she added.

Bindi, 23, shared their commercial in a post on Instagram on Monday, with her husband, Chandler Powell commenting: 'Love this'.

'Our new zookeeper has some interesting ideas… Tonight, I'll be eating @ubereats_aus with @parishilton. Crikey,' Bindi captioned the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qk0no_0fXHmpt100
Feeling hungry: Bindi, 23, shared their commercial in a post on Instagram on Monday, with her husband, Chandler Powell commenting: 'Love this'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Chandler Powell
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Irwins Bindi#Australia Zoo#Australians
Daily Mail

Back to the Prairie! Little House star Melissa Gilbert ditches Hollywood for mountain life after giving up plastic surgery and battles with drugs and alcohol: 'This is me now - no hair color, fillers, implants, or Botox'

Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert and her husband have ditched the dazzling lights of Hollywood for the tinkling stars of the New York Catskills. Gilbert, 58, is enjoying the simple life after escaping to a $98,000 14-acre property in the Catskill mountains - only 20 minutes away from the famed Woodstock location - where the star said she has ditched plastic surgery and Hollywood expectations for the freedom of being in her own skin, she told Fox News.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Disturbing development in mysterious disappearance of Aussie mum whose toddler was found wandering alone on a Mexican road - as burnt-out van linked to her abduction is discovered

A disturbing photo has emerged of a burnt-out van on the side of the road in Mexico as police desperately search for missing Australian mum Tahnee Shanks. The Mexican news outlet Por Esto published an image of the smouldering vehicle, which is now allegedly being held as evidence in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

357K+
Followers
37K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy