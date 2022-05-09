ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Horseheads High School honors coaching legends with the first Blue Shoes Invitational

By Nick Ketter
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WqI4N_0fXHmnMn00

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads High School highlighted local track and field talent and honored two coaching legends with their first annual Blue Shoes Invitational.

Ten of the best local high school track and field teams came together at Horseheads High School for the inaugural Blue Shoes Invitational event, on Saturday. The new track and field event saw great action among the student athletes, but opened with a tribute to two local legendary figures.

The event began with a moment of silence to honor 33-year coach at Horseheads Carl Gross and beloved Horseheads track and field coach Tom Jansen.

Gross coached the Blue Raiders in multiple sports including track and football. Following a career that saw several sectional and state titles, Gross continued to share his love for local sports as an official. The long time coach inspired a love for the sports he was a part of and forged long standing bonds with his athletes who fondly referred to him a “Papa Gross.”

Even after his passing in 2021, Gross continues to have an impact on the local community. Gross coached several athletes who reached the college level and more athletes that now impact the area today. Former runners of Gross attended the event in his honor including; Elmira Head Coach Amy Balash, Horseheads Coach Terri Gill and former 100-meter dash State Champion Official Patty Frost Lamoreaux.

Horseheads track and field coach Tom Jansen passed away at the age of 62 in January following a lengthy health battle, but the impact the long-time teacher and coach made on the community is unmatched. Jansen had a successful 31-year career molding some of the best track and field competitors in the area, but what he prided himself on most was instilling life lessons in his athletes.

Jansen’s impact can be seen in many in the community today, but that impact was likely most felt when friends and family of the coach put together a “Drive-by-hello,” when he was in the midst of a tough health battle. https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/local-sports/drive-by-hello-held-for-longtime-horseheads-coach-tom-jansen/ .

One of Jansen’s goals in his time at Horseheads was to host a track and field event and call it the Blue Shoes Invitational, now the school will host the event annually to carry on the legacy of Tom Jansen and Carl Gross.

Event Results :

Horseheads Boys and Girls Won the Overall Team

Boys Track MVP – Dayzin Legare from Johnson City

Girls Track MVP – Patricia Nester from Johnson City

Boys Field MVP – Andrew Hudock from Vestal

Girls Field MVP – 2-way Tie

Tess Eisner – Horseheads

McKenna Keough – Elmira Notre Dame

Girls

Name  Points

1                      Horseheads                 125

2                      Waverly                      104

3                      Notre Dame                93

4                      Lansing                       58

5                      Johnson City               53

6                      Elmira                         42

7                      Union Endicott           33

8                      Edison                         20

9                      Corning                       19

10                    Vestal                          5

Boys

Name  Points

1                      Horseheads                 96

2                      Waverly                      87

3                      Vestal                          71

4                      Elmira                         61

5                      Johnson City               58

6                      Lansing                       50

7                      Union Endicott           40

8                      Corning                       36

9                      Edison                         23

10                    Notre Dame                18

(Photos Courtesy of: Horseheads Athletics, Waverly Athletics, and nymilesplit.com.)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Crusaders win second straight IAC Championship

AURORA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crusaders won a second straight IAC championship on Thursday. The Elmira Notre Dame softball team defeated Lansing 11-0 at Wells College to win their second straight IAC Large School Championship. Olivia Switzer threw a complete game shutout and struck out 14 batters for the Crusaders. Switzer also went 4-for-4 at […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning boys lacrosse falls at home to Vestal

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks were dealt a loss under the lights at home on Thursday. The Corning boys lacrosse team lost at home to Vestal 14-9 at Corning Memorial Stadium. Trey Neally scored a goal for the Hawks in the second quarter to cut the Vestal lead to 4-3. The Golden Bears answered […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

SUNY CCC and Mansfield University to hold commencements this weekend

(WETM) — SUNY Corning Community College and Mansfield University will both celebrate their spring commencements this Saturday. CCC will celebrate its 63rd commencement this Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The event is currently scheduled to be held outside, in front of the school’s commons at 1 Academic Dr. Corning N.Y. Mansfield University will open its […]
MANSFIELD, PA
WETM 18 News

Charlie Berch named photographer for Elmira Mammoth

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the best to ever capture images is back on the ice. Charlie Berch, a photographer for decades in national and local sports, has been named the official photographer for the Elmira Mammoth in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). The Mammoth will begin play this season when they take […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horseheads, NY
Sports
City
Corning, NY
City
Horseheads, NY
City
Lansing, NY
City
Vestal, NY
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Austin Teets earns opportunity with Seattle Mariners

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads baseball standout continues his special journey. Austin Teets, a 2015 Horseheads High School graduate, has earned an opportunity to work/intern with the Seattle Mariners farm system in Arizona. Teets will work in athletic training and focus on strength and conditioning. With the move, Teets joins two fellow Twin Tiers […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

PA student to graduate high school and college with 4.0 GPA

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bloomsburg University is gearing up to host its graduation ceremonies this weekend, but one student has a double celebration. 18-year-old Max Norfolk will walk across two stages this Spring. Max will graduate from Bloomsburg University with his bachelor’s degree Sunday, and then a few weeks later, will walk across the […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Syracuse.com

Chaos at Salina bar; plus, a new Syracuse basketball commit (Good Morning CNY for May 12)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 59. Sunshine continues. See 5-day forecast. BIRD WATCHING: It’s prime time for viewing Great Blue Herons at the Sterling Nature Center, but a unique Bald Eagle pair has also settled into an old heron nest, presenting another fantastic birding opportunity. See more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

NYS BMX qualifier hits Horseheads Saturday

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Some of the best BMX riders will converge on Horseheads this weekend. The annual New York State BMX Qualifier event will be held at the Holding Point in Horseheads. Registration begins at 11 am with riding to begin shortly after 1 pm. Qualifying races will lead to the New York State […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Coaching#Shoes#Athletics#Highschoolsports#Horseheads High School#Blue Shoes Invitational#The Blue Raiders#Elmira Head
98.1 The Hawk

Southern Tier Businessman Wins on Derby Long-Shot, Donates to Charity

Luck on a lark is being turned into more luck—for local charities. Businessman Adam Weitsman hit it big at the Kentucky Derby without even having a horse in the running. According to his Facebook page and a report from WIVT TV, Weitsman, sitting with friends at Table 21, decided to place a five-dollar bet on long-shot, last minute entry: horse number 21: Rich Strike, which ended up winning the Derby at 80-to-1 odds. Weitsman says he won an over $70,000 on the Trifecta.
BINGHAMTON, NY
localsyr.com

Former Westhill star Casey Rogers transferring to Oregon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Former Westhill standout Casey Rogers is headed to the PAC-12 to continue his football career. Rogers told NewsChannel 9 that he will be transferring to Oregon to play for the Ducks this fall. Rogers, a 6’5” 300 pound defensive lineman, played the last few years...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning Community College ranked a top school in the state

According to Academic Influence, a new study surveying people, schools, and disciplinary programs that make up higher education, Corning Community College was ranked amongst the top 10 schools in the state out of the 36 community colleges in New York. Dr. Bill Mullaney, President of Corning Community College, said the news sat well with their […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Cites, Villanova advance to Big East title game

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s another shot at a championship for Villanova softball and a local standout. Horseheads Tess Cites had one hit in Villanova’s thrilling 1-0 win in eight innings over DePaul Friday afternoon. The win propels the Wildcats to the Big East Championship on Saturday at Noon. Villanova will play the winner of […]
VILLANOVA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Southern Tier 6th grader designs ‘Tick Stik’

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The warm weather is here and tick season is in full swing. Lyme Disease is a tick-borne pathogen that can cause serious side effects such as rashes, fevers, chills, and more. 6th grader at Windsor Middle School in Broome County, Delaney Dixon, got bit by a tick in 2017. “They put me […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

150-year-old Janowski Gardens to close for summer 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A historic produce farm on Elmira’s southside recently made the bittersweet decision to close for the first time in over a century. But, the family wants the community to know that this isn’t the end. Janowski Gardens, which has been in operation since 1873, announced in April that the farm would […]
ELMIRA, NY
thehomepagenetwork.com

Welcome Smith + Co. To Main Street In Mansfield

On Saturday, May 7th a new retail shop opened in Mansfield. Jordyn Smith, Co-owner of Smith & Co. shared that she is eager to welcome customers into the beautiful new store. Jordyn explained that the shop had a trial run during the holidays of 2021. Jordyn and her family had a ‘pop-up’ shop in the Lil’ Half Pint building across from Lowes for the holiday season. The temporary shop was so well received that when the store front on Main Street became available, they decided to create a permanent home for their shop.
MANSFIELD, PA
Big Frog 104

Country Superstar Coming to Buffalo Bills Stadium for First Time in History

One of the biggest stars in country music is bringing his massive concert to the Buffalo Bills stadium for the first time in history this summer. Garth Brooks, the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold, will return to Western New York for the first time in over 7 years. He's bringing his tour to Highmark Stadium, the last major stadium concert appearance in New York State.
UTICA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Update for Missing Brittanee Drexel From Rochester, New York?

It’s a story that’s gone on for 13 years and it may FINALLY be coming to end. This article is part news, part opinion. Please take that for what it’s worth. Brittanee Drexel is from Rochester, NY where she had been going to Gates-Chili (Chai-lie) high school in 2009. She was 17 years old when she left her home, without telling her mother, for Myrtle Beach on spring break. She played soccer and had an interest in nursing, cosmetology, and modeling.
ROCHESTER, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Jim Boeheim’s NBA streak at Syracuse in jeopardy

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim is the second winningest coach in the history of the NCAA, and a major reason for that has been his ability to recruit top line talent. For most of his 46 (going on 47) seasons, he’s had NBA talent around him. In fact, up...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy