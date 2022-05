Devin Booker has no chill. The Phoenix Suns shooting guard added insult to injury with his moment of mockery directed towards Luka Doncic. The Suns star was sent flying on a hard foul from Mavs forward Dorian Finney-Smith. Booker was seen seemingly in pain on the baseline, until he turned over and revealed that he was just doing his best Eddie Guerrero impression and playing possum. Then when his teammates started pulling him up, he shouted some slander directed towards his superstar rival in the series.

