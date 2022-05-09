ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohtani, Rendon rally Angels past Nationals 5-4 in 9th

By CBS Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Shohei Ohtani hit a tying, two-run double in the ninth inning, Anthony Rendon followed with a game-ending single against his former team and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 Sunday.

The Angels trailed 4-2 going into the ninth. Luis Rengifo drew a walk with one out and advanced to third on Taylor Ward's hit. Mike Trout struck out, then Ohtani lined a two-run double to center off Tanner Rainey (0-1). The reigning AL MVP had been 1 for 11 against Washington during the weekend series.

ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 08: Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) scores the winning run during a regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Washington Nationals on May 8, 2022 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rendon then lined a single to center and Ohtani slid to avoid Victor Robles' throw home to give the Halos the weekend series.

Rendon had two hits to sink a team he spent seven seasons with and won a World Series title for in 2019. Jack Mayfield also drove in two runs for the Angels. Jaime Barria (1-0) got the win.

César Hernández had three hits and Erick Fedde had his second straight strong start for the Nationals, who went 4-5 on their nine-game trip out West.

Alcides Escobar added two hits and drove in a run.

All 11 of the Nationals' hits were singles. It is the first time since 2004, when they were the Montreal Expos, that they have had at least 11 hits with none going for extra bases.

Fedde allowed only two hits in five innings with five walks and four strikeouts. The right-hander went a season-high seven innings on May 3 at Colorado and has allowed only one earned run in his last 12 innings pitched.

Los Angeles starter Patrick Sandoval gave up three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Washington opened the scoring in the third. Riley Adams drew a walk, and hits by Escobar and Hernández loaded the bases with one out. Riley scored on a slow grounder by Juan Soto up the middle that had a chance for a single, but Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez made a diving stop and made a throw behind his back to get Hernández out at second.

The Nationals extended their lead to 3-0 in the sixth when Lane Thomas' sacrifice fly brought home Nelson Cruz and Escobar's base hit up the middle drove in Maikel Franco.

The Angels responded with two runs in the home half. Jared Walsh led off with a single and Max Stassi drew a walk. The runners advanced on Brandon Marsh's sacrifice bunt before Mayfield came on as a pinch-hitter and laced a one-out single to right to score both.

Mayfield's hit snapped an 0-for-11 skid.

The Nationals tacked on a run in the seventh on an RBI single by Josh Bell before the Angels rallied.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: Pitchers Stephen Strasburg (recovery from thoracic outlet) and Joe Ross (right elbow bone spur removal) are on track to throw two-inning simulated games this week at the team's spring training facility in Florida.

Angels: INFs David Fletcher (left hip strain) and Jose Rojas (undisclosed) were placed on the injured list. INF Luis Rengifo was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and the contract of OF Aaron Whitefield was selected from Double-A Rocket City.

LAGARES BACK

Juan Lagares signed a minor-league deal with the Angels and has been assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Lagares had a .236 batting average in 112 games last season and gives the Halos an outfielder who can play all three positions. Before joining the Angels last season, Lagares played eight seasons for the Mets and won a Gold Glove in 2014.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Begin a six-game homestand against the New York Mets on Tuesday. LHP Patrick Corbin (0-5, 7.16) is 5-8 in 20 career starts against the Mets.

Angels: Host the Tampa Bay Rays for three games starting Monday. RHP Noah Syndergaard (2-1, 2.63 ERA) has allowed two runs or fewer in three of his four starts.

