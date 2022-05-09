Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly After Stabbing In Clearwater

CLEARWATER, FL. – Clearwater Police detectives are on the scene of a homicide this evening where one person has died.

Investigators say a call came in just after 7 pm from Bay Cove Apartments, located at 19135 U.S. 19 N., about a stabbing.

An adult female was taken to Morton Plant Hospital with injuries and died shortly thereafter.

Detectives are questioning a man in what appears to be a domestic-related incident.

No further information is available at this time, and the investigation continues.

We will update this story as more details are released.

