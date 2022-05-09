ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 teens shot at Arlington apartment complex

By FOX 4 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas - Three teenagers were hospitalized following a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Arlington Saturday night. The shooting...

Comments / 7

Real truth
4d ago

This apartment complex is very close to 360, and I believe this would be the 7, 8 and 9th person assaulted along this corridor over the last couple of years. I remember when the violence started several decades ago when Grand Prairie good rats started going to the Parks Mall.

Reply(1)
2
Real truth
4d ago

Now Arlington has "obiden-ized" Arlington by "welcoming" section 8 housing. There were 7 murders in south Arlington section 8 apartments last year.

Reply(1)
2
