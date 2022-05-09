3 teens shot at Arlington apartment complex

Two arrested in investigation into shooting at 5050 Cleveland Road. On May 11, 2022, Dallas Police arrested Astonial Calhoun, 25, and Devojiea Givens, 26, and charged them with Felony Deadly Conduct. The charges stem from the shooting that happened on April 2, 2022, at 5050 Cleveland Road. A preliminary investigation has determined that following a fight that broke out at the event, Calhoun and Givens both fired handguns. The preliminary investigation determined Givens and Calhoun shot into the crowd. Givens and Calhoun were taken to the Dallas County Jail and a magistrate will set the bond.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO