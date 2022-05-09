ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Drills first home run

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Yepez went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 loss...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Dealing with hand laceration

Manager Brandon Hyde said Hays has a "pretty bad" laceration on the back of his left hand from being cleated in Thursday's win over the Cardinals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays was examined after taking a cleat to the hand Thursday, but he was able to remain in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Natural hat trick in third period

Tarasenko recorded a natural hat trick, five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5. Tarasenko scored two goals 1:28 apart early in the third period to give the Blues a lead, and he sealed his hat trick with an empty-netter. He'd been kept off the scoresheet in three of the first four games in the series. The winger is up to four tallies, one assist, 14 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating in five playoff contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Traded to Atlanta

The Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons on Friday in exchange for Atlanta's 2023 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Falcons continue to add to their pass-catching corps with the addition of another big-bodied wideout. Edwards was faced an uphill battle for target volume in Las Vegas with the acquisition of Davante Adams, but the 6-foot-3 wide receiver has a chance to carve out a solid role in Atlanta. The Falcons overhauled the wideout group this offseason in the wake of Calvin Ridley's suspension, led by the selection of Drake London in the first round; however, behind the rookie and phenom tight end Kyle Pitts, the Falcons will likely have a healthy competition for targets leading up to and during the 2022 campaign.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
CBS Sports

2022 NFL schedule release: Broncos opponents, previews, full list of teams on regular-season schedule

The Denver Broncos haven't made the postseason since winning Super Bowl 50 six seasons ago, failing to produce a winning record since that championship. Times are changing in Denver, as the Broncos pulled off the biggest move of the offseason in acquiring Russell Wilson -- the franchise quarterback the team has been seeking since Peyton Manning retired.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Called up for major-league debut

The Orioles recalled Bannon from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday and will have him start at third base against the Cardinals in his major-league debut, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Bannon first reached Triple-A back in 2019 but failed to make the push for a promotion until now. In 84 games...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Unavailable for Game 6

Crosby (upper body) was on the ice with the Penguins' skills coach prior to morning skate, but he won't be available for Friday's Game 6 versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. It's obviously encouraging that Crosby was able to get on the ice in a limited capacity Friday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Activated from IL

The Cardinals activated Sosa (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list Thursday. He'll assume the active roster spot of Kramer Robertson, who was optioned to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move. Sosa has been on the IL since testing positive for the virus May 3, but he cleared all COVID-19-related protocols a week later and played in rehab games Tuesday and Wednesday at Double-A Springfield, going a combined 3-for-8 at the plate. Though he'll be on the bench for Thursday's game against the Orioles as he rejoins the Cardinals, Sosa should get the chance to vie for an everyday role at shortstop following the demotion of Paul DeJong to Triple-A earlier in the week. Brendan Donovan will pick up his third consecutive start at shortstop Thursday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Giants
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Rejoins team

Wainwright (illness) rejoined the Cardinals on Thursday and completed a bullpen session, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Wainwright remains on the COVID-19 injured list nearly a week after testing positive for the virus, but he's now cleared all protocols after isolating from the team. The Cardinals haven't yet announced a starter for Sunday's series finale against the Giants, but the right-hander looks on track to start that game, provided he feels fine coming out of Thursday's throwing session. It's possible that Wainwright faces more limitations with his pitch count Sunday than usual, however.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits for third career cycle

Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four goals again

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.
NHL
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers, steals base in big effort

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Merrifield has struggled so much this season that he was dropped to the eighth spot in the order Tuesday. He responded with a single and an RBI in his first game in that position, then broke through Wednesday with his first three-hit game and first long ball of the campaign. Merrifield also notched his first stolen base since April 14. The second baseman hasn't hit any lower than .277 in any of his six big-league campaigns, so it stands to reason that he'll break out of his early-season funk at some point. His performance Wednesday may very well be the spark that gets him going.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Packers' Eli Wolf: Claimed by Green Bay

Wolf was claimed off waivers by the Packers on Thursday. Wolf was waived by the Colts earlier this week but was scooped up by the Packers on waivers. He's also spent time with the Ravens since going undrafted out of Georgia in 2020 but has yet to make his NFL debut.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sent down Friday

Kelenic was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. The Mariners are shorthanded in the outfield with Kyle Lewis (knee) on the 10-day injured list, but they'll still send Kelenic to the minors following his slow start to 2022. Over 30 games, the 22-year-old slashed .140/.219/.291 with three homers, 10 runs, 10 RBI and four stolen bases. Kelenic was regarded as one of the Mariners' top prospects prior to making his major-league debut in 2021, but he's largely struggled against the top level of competition. He'll attempt to sort things out in Tacoma, while Dylan Moore should serve as the primary right fielder following Kelenic's demotion.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Provides helper in loss

Ovechkin logged an assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5. Ovechkin has yet to be held off the scoresheet in the playoffs. His assist came on a Justin Schultz tally in the second period. Ovechkin has a goal, five helpers, 18 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-2 rating through five postseason outings, showing no lingering effects from an upper-body injury that kept him out of the last three regular-season games.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy