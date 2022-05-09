ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Struggles continue Sunday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Torkelson, who went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Sunday's loss to the Astros, has just three hits in his last...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Grand slam in win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two runs in the win over the Braves on Tuesday. Devers launched a Kyle Wright four-seam fastball 432 feet for a grand slam in the top of the second inning, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. He later added a double in the fourth frame and walked and scored in the ninth. The homer was his fifth of the season and his first in a week. He has reached base in 15 consecutive games, notching a hit in 14 of those contests, raising his batting average from .266 to .315 in the process. Devers' slash line now sits at .315/.346/.508 with five homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs in 124 at-bats over 30 games in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Whiffs six in no-decision

Clevinger didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Clevinger put multiple runners on base in every inning except the fourth, with the big blow coming on an Alfonso...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits for third career cycle

Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers, steals base in big effort

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Merrifield has struggled so much this season that he was dropped to the eighth spot in the order Tuesday. He responded with a single and an RBI in his first game in that position, then broke through Wednesday with his first three-hit game and first long ball of the campaign. Merrifield also notched his first stolen base since April 14. The second baseman hasn't hit any lower than .277 in any of his six big-league campaigns, so it stands to reason that he'll break out of his early-season funk at some point. His performance Wednesday may very well be the spark that gets him going.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Spencer Torkelson
CBS Sports

Draymond Green on dancing with Grizzlies crowd in Warriors' blowout loss: We can talk smack, and 'embrace it'

No one expected the Memphis Grizzlies to blow out the Golden State Warriors by 39 points in Game 5 Wednesday night, especially without All-Star guard Ja Morant on the floor after being sidelined with a bone bruise on his right knee. But Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and the rest of the Memphis squad dominated the Warriors 134-95, and the Grizzlies crowd had some fun at the Warriors' expense during a timeout.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Unavailable for Game 6

Crosby (upper body) was on the ice with the Penguins' skills coach prior to morning skate, but he won't be available for Friday's Game 6 versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. It's obviously encouraging that Crosby was able to get on the ice in a limited capacity Friday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Astros#Tigers
CBS Sports

Packers' Eli Wolf: Claimed by Green Bay

Wolf was claimed off waivers by the Packers on Thursday. Wolf was waived by the Colts earlier this week but was scooped up by the Packers on waivers. He's also spent time with the Ravens since going undrafted out of Georgia in 2020 but has yet to make his NFL debut.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Bears' Dante Pettis: Signs with Chicago

Pettis (shoulder) agreed to a contract with the Bears on Wednesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. The 26-year-old appeared in three games for the Giants last year and caught 10 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in November. A 2018 second-round pick by San Francisco, Pettis has failed to find much success since totaling 467 receiving yards and five scores during his rookie campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday

Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could return after minimal IL stint

The Dodgers are hopeful Kershaw (pelvis) will be able to return following a minimal stay on the 15-day IL, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kershaw landed on the 15-day IL with right SI joint inflammation Friday, but initial reports indicate the team doesn't seem overly concerned about his injury. However, the Dodgers will likely exercise caution in his recovery process since they've been insistent early in the year that their goal is to have the southpaw healthy enough to pitch in October. While Kershaw's IL stint adds to a growing list of absences from the last few years, it doesn't appear as though he's dealing with a long-term concern. Walker Buehler will take his place as Friday's starter against the Phillies, but the Dodgers haven't indicated who will take Kershaw's rotation spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Exits Wednesday's matchup

Hoerner was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres in the bottom of the second inning due to an apparent injury, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hoerner collided with an umpire in the bottom of the first inning and was initially able to remain in the game. However, he struck out in the top of the second and was replaced at shortstop by Ildemaro Vargas in the bottom of the inning. The nature and severity of Hoerner's injury aren't yet clear, but he'll have a day to rest before Friday's series opener in Arizona.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bryan Baker: Starts bullpen game

Baker struck out three in 2.1 innings, allowing one hit in a 3-2 win Thursday in St. Louis. He did not factor into the decision. Baker got the nod to start in a bullpen game and retired the first seven batters he faced before allowing a single and being removed in the third. It was his longest outing at any level since 2017 when he played for Single-A Asheville. While the 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA is nothing to write home about, his 14:2 K:BB ratio and one homer allowed in 12.1 innings are promising. He'll likely continue as a middle reliever for the near future.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Danny Green injury update: 76ers veteran suffered torn ACL, LCL in left knee during Game 6 loss to Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers were already very thin on the wings when they entered a win-or-go-home Game 6 against the Miami Heat. That situation grew even more dire in the first quarter when they lost one of their few two-way perimeter players. Danny Green went down with an injury to his left knee and was quickly ruled out. The veteran tore both his ACL and LCL in his left knee during the 99-90 season-ending loss, the team said in a Friday press conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

