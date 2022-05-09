VB residents in the dark after downed tree causes power outage in Little Neck Rd area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A downed tree had Virginia Beach residents in the dark on Mother’s Day evening.

According to Dominion energy, the outage is affecting approximately 1,147 customers in the Little Neck Road area as of 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

Officials cite the cause as a downed tree. Crews are currently on the scene.

Power was eventually restored around 9 p.m.

