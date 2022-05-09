ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Change Of Command At NAFEC

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 5 days ago

(NAF to hold Change of Command)....It is set for Tuesday May 10. Captain Michael D. Lee is scheduled to assume command of Naval Air Facility, El Centro. The ceremony starts...

National Youth Correspondent

(Brawley Union High School Student)....Rhett Smelser selected. Smelser was selected as a national youth correspondent at the 2022 Washington Journalism and Media Conference, July 10-15 at George Mason University. The student will join a select group of other students from around the country for an intensive study of journalism and media. Smelser was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in journalism and media studies. The conference is described as a student leadership conference designed to develop and encourage future leaders in the changing face face of media in the 21st century.
BRAWLEY, CA
Calexico teachers reach historic agreement with school district

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A press release from the Calexico Unified School District said it reached an agreement with the Associated Calexico Teachers for salary increases. On Wednesday, May 11 at about 2 a.m., groups on both sides finalized a Tentative Agreement after years of bargaining. The agreement highlights...
CALEXICO, CA
Number Of Active COVID Cases Steady

(New COVID 19 numbers for Imperial County)....They were released Thursday afternoon. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, there are currently 115 active cases of COVID 19 locally. That is down slightly from what was reported last week. Deaths attributed to the virus, however, have increased to 914. The COVID 19 Tier Metrics for the Imperial County, as of May first, the new cases per day per 100,000 population were at 8.0. The positivity rate, 7 day average, ending May 1, was at 11.5%. The Variants of concern are still the Delta and Omicron variants. Since December 2020 there have been 1,258 Delta variant cases reported in Imperial County. Since December 2021, there have been 1,103 Omicron variants reported locally. The age group most affected by the variants are the 18-49 year old group. The Health Department has not provided any numbers on the sub-variants of concern.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Gathering Lithium Valley Letters No Easy Feat

CALIPATRIA — Seeking letters of support for Imperial County’s Lithium Valley economic plan hasn’t gone as smoothly for the county as the form letters provided to each city council and certain agencies would suggest. Nowhere was that more true than in the city of Calipatria. After much...
CALIPATRIA, CA
New Dean For SDSU/IV

(A new Dean has been announced for SDSU/IV)....She will not begin work, however, until August. Filling the permanent position is Guillermina Gina Nunez-Mchiri. She is a Calexico native, graduating from Calexico High School. She currently serves as an associate professor of anthropology and director at the University of Texas at El Paso. As the new Dean, she will be returning to San Diego State University as well as her hometown of Calexico. Her undergraduate degree in International Business and her Master's in Latin American Studies from SDSU. She later earned her Doctorate in cultural anthropology from the University of California, Riverside. Interim Dean Mark Wheeler will remain in that position until August 4th when the new Dean takes over.
CALEXICO, CA
'It's disgusting and it smells' | Rolando Village residents frustrated with homeless

EL CAJON, Calif. — Trash strewn across the sidewalk. Disgusting furniture next to a business. And what appears to be a person urinating in public. A Rolando Village resident sent CBS 8 pictures he’s taken around his neighborhood. He says the homeless situation along El Cajon Boulevard is getting worse and he doubts the county's latest plan to spend millions will fix that.
EL CAJON, CA
IE Black Workers Center Training for Good Paying Jobs

Seeing how Blacks suffered the worst of all racial groups during the pandemic only made Dr. Nosakhere Thomas more determined to get the community on the right career track into good-paying union jobs. Through the Inland Empire Black Workers Center, lower-skilled workers are moving into the High Roads Training Partnerships...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Man with machete killed by officers

Two officers on administrative leave after a shooting leaves one man dead - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports What came in to dispatch as a burglary call Tuesday afternoon turned into an officer-involved shooting.The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says when officers arrived, they were met with a man holding a machete. YPD says The post Man with machete killed by officers appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
Calexico Teachers Vote to Strike, But Action Uncertain

CALEXICO — A recent vote by members of the Associated Calexico Teachers revealed overwhelming support for a potential strike, yet the possibility of a job action taking place this school year remained uncertain. “It’s kind of a play-it-by-ear situation,” ACT president Xavier Rodriguez said on Tuesday morning, May 10,...
CALEXICO, CA
Governor Newsom proposes $18.1 billion Inflation Relief Package

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In august of 2021, they claimed inflation would be temporary. Well look where we are now, almost a year later!. Inflation grew so huge due to federal spending/printing of money and Biden’s ramping of regulations on the economy, especially energy. Meanwhile nothing has changed,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Gang member on the run in Monterey

Originally published as a Salinas Police Department Facebook post – “Gang members are continuing to learn that no place is out of reach for VSTF. VSTF along with SPD SWAT and MCSO SWAT, served a search warrant on the 1000 block of Aubrey Ln in the City of Hollister. The search warrant yielded several illegal firearms, narcotics, and several items of gang indicia. However, the suspect in this case, Carlos “Chuck” Casas Jr (32), was not home and we believe has gone on the run.
MONTEREY, CA
California's Mission Bells and the push to remove them

SAN DIEGO — Along some of California's busiest streets and highways, hanging about ten feet off the ground, stand iron-green colored bells. You've probably driven past a bell without noticing; most of them stand in what are now everyday spots, like the one next to a bus stop on Gilman Drive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: May 3-9

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from May 3 through May 9. 3:22 p.m.: The Yuma Police Department asked deputies to be on the lookout for a white 2021 Toyota Rav 4 that was stolen in Yuma the previous evening.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Starbucks employees file 22 unionization petitions in California

Employees at Starbucks locations across California have filed 22 petitions since January to unionize their places of employment. The first vote count for a unionization election for a Starbucks in the state is set for Wednesday. The results will determine if workers at two Starbucks locations in Santa Cruz will join the Workers United union. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Community Policy