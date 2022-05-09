ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Otto Porter: Probable for Game 4

Porter is probable for Monday's Game 4 against the Grizzlies due to a right...

Draymond Green on dancing with Grizzlies crowd in Warriors' blowout loss: We can talk smack, and 'embrace it'

No one expected the Memphis Grizzlies to blow out the Golden State Warriors by 39 points in Game 5 Wednesday night, especially without All-Star guard Ja Morant on the floor after being sidelined with a bone bruise on his right knee. But Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and the rest of the Memphis squad dominated the Warriors 134-95, and the Grizzlies crowd had some fun at the Warriors' expense during a timeout.
Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Game 6 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, how to watch NBA playoffs online

Well, Game 5 certainly didn't work out as the Golden State Warriors had hoped. With an opportunity to close out the series against a Memphis Grizzlies team missing its best player in Ja Morant, the Warriors got completely dominated and ultimately ended up on the wrong side of one of the biggest routs in recent postseason memory. They lost the game by a final score of 134-95. Even with the loss, the Warriors still lead the series 3-2, and they'll have another opportunity to close it out in Game 6 on Friday night. In order to do that, though, they'll have to play a whole lot better than they did in Game 5.
2022 NFL schedule release: Broncos opponents, previews, full list of teams on regular-season schedule

The Denver Broncos haven't made the postseason since winning Super Bowl 50 six seasons ago, failing to produce a winning record since that championship. Times are changing in Denver, as the Broncos pulled off the biggest move of the offseason in acquiring Russell Wilson -- the franchise quarterback the team has been seeking since Peyton Manning retired.
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits for third career cycle

Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Grand slam in win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two runs in the win over the Braves on Tuesday. Devers launched a Kyle Wright four-seam fastball 432 feet for a grand slam in the top of the second inning, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. He later added a double in the fourth frame and walked and scored in the ninth. The homer was his fifth of the season and his first in a week. He has reached base in 15 consecutive games, notching a hit in 14 of those contests, raising his batting average from .266 to .315 in the process. Devers' slash line now sits at .315/.346/.508 with five homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs in 124 at-bats over 30 games in 2022.
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Unavailable for Game 6

Crosby (upper body) was on the ice with the Penguins' skills coach prior to morning skate, but he won't be available for Friday's Game 6 versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. It's obviously encouraging that Crosby was able to get on the ice in a limited capacity Friday,...
Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Sent down Thursday

Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Pepiot made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Pirates and allowed a hit and five walks while striking out three in three scoreless innings. While the right-hander will lose his spot on the major-league roster, he's still a strong candidate to start during one of the two games in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Exits Wednesday's matchup

Hoerner was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres in the bottom of the second inning due to an apparent injury, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hoerner collided with an umpire in the bottom of the first inning and was initially able to remain in the game. However, he struck out in the top of the second and was replaced at shortstop by Ildemaro Vargas in the bottom of the inning. The nature and severity of Hoerner's injury aren't yet clear, but he'll have a day to rest before Friday's series opener in Arizona.
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Whiffs six in no-decision

Clevinger didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Clevinger put multiple runners on base in every inning except the fourth, with the big blow coming on an Alfonso...
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Ruled out Wednesday

Wilson (lower body) will not play in Game 5 against the Panthers on Wednesday but is considered day-to-day, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson did travel with the team but didn't participate in the game-day skate, so he may not be as close to returning as his day-to-day designation might indicate. Prior to getting hurt, the gritty winger managed just one point in his previous nine outings while averaging 15:45 of ice time. Once given the all-clear Wilson should be in the mix for a top-six role and figures to link up with one of the power-play units.
Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Provides helper in loss

Ovechkin logged an assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5. Ovechkin has yet to be held off the scoresheet in the playoffs. His assist came on a Justin Schultz tally in the second period. Ovechkin has a goal, five helpers, 18 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-2 rating through five postseason outings, showing no lingering effects from an upper-body injury that kept him out of the last three regular-season games.
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday

Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
Orioles' Bryan Baker: Starts bullpen game

Baker struck out three in 2.1 innings, allowing one hit in a 3-2 win Thursday in St. Louis. He did not factor into the decision. Baker got the nod to start in a bullpen game and retired the first seven batters he faced before allowing a single and being removed in the third. It was his longest outing at any level since 2017 when he played for Single-A Asheville. While the 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA is nothing to write home about, his 14:2 K:BB ratio and one homer allowed in 12.1 innings are promising. He'll likely continue as a middle reliever for the near future.
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Homers, drives in three

Harper went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Thursday's 9-7 victory versus the Dodgers. It was announced Thursday that Harper has a small tear in his UCL and won't be able to play the field for the foreseeable future, but the injury didn't seem to affect him at the plate Thursday. The veteran put the Phillies on the board with a solo shot to right field in the first inning and drove in two more runs before the contest was over. Harper has enjoyed a strong start to the month of May, slashing .325/.349/.725 with four homers, four doubles, eight RBI and three stolen bases through 10 games.
Danny Green injury update: 76ers veteran suffered torn ACL, LCL in left knee during Game 6 loss to Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers were already very thin on the wings when they entered a win-or-go-home Game 6 against the Miami Heat. That situation grew even more dire in the first quarter when they lost one of their few two-way perimeter players. Danny Green went down with an injury to his left knee and was quickly ruled out. The veteran tore both his ACL and LCL in his left knee during the 99-90 season-ending loss, the team said in a Friday press conference.
