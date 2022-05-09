ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegedale, TN

Southern Fried Food Truck Festival Comes To Collegedale Commons

By Hannah Bullard
WDEF
 4 days ago

The annual Southern Fried Food Truck Festival came to the Collegedale Commons over the weekend. The festival was put...

www.wdef.com

Comments / 0

WDEF

Chattanooga Zoo gives Covid vaccines to some animals

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Humans aren’t the only ones getting COVID vaccines these days. The Chattanooga Zoo has now given ten doses to some of their animals. They have inoculated two Jaguars, a Northern White-Cheeked Gibbon and three chimps. Animal Care Director and General Curator Lacey Hickle says “We...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Boyd Buchanan School hosts Annual Physics Boat Day

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Boats and brainiacs took to Lake Buccaneer Wednesday afternoon at Boyd Buchanan School for the Annual Physics Boat Day race. Students designed and raced homemade boats out of cardboard, duct tape and paint. Some were reduced to mere scraps, but one stood taller than the rest.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

More To The Story: Hard to Place Pets

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Carnell is enjoying life. We should be envious! Carnell can whack down a can of cheese whiz in no time. He loves to swim. He spends as much time in the water as he possibly can. And if you have a tire in your yard, he’ll...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thedunlap-tribune.com

Songwriters performing downtown May 14-15

Accomplished songwriters, who are also talented singers and musicians, make up the line-up for the inaugural Songwriters Festival in downtown Dunlap May 14-15. The free festival includes music at multiple locations, with food and craft vendors also on-site. For more see the May 12 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.
DUNLAP, TN
WDEF

From The Archives: Friday the 13th superstitions

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Is Friday the 13th really the right day to try something new?. The date has become linked to bad luck, like walking under ladders or crossing the path of a black cat. On Friday, March 13, 1992 we put the superstitions to the test. Our reporter...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Knoxville bakery closing doors after nearly 3 decades

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A beloved Knoxville bakery is shutting its doors this year. Rita’s Bakery announced in a Facebook post, that its last day will be May 28. Rita’s has been family-owned and operated since 1993, in these years they have captured the hearts of many Knoxville customers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Red Bobin restaurant suffers second fire in 3 weeks

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This hasn’t been a good month for the Red Robin restaurant at Hamilton Place Mall. On April 22 they had a fire that shut the restaurant down. Crews were working on repairs today so they could reopen, when a second fire broke out. Chattanooga firefighters...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Hickory Pit Bar-B-Que is a family-owned and -operated restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The restaurant has been named the best barbecue spot in the city by local sources, and it is also ranked in USA Today's top 10 barbecue restaurants in the country. The Hickory Pit offers dine-in and carryout options, as well as catering services. Some of the most popular menu items include its famous hickory smoked pork plate and its pecan wood smoked prime rib sandwich. The restaurant also has an extensive beer selection that includes craft brews from several different breweries around the country along with a few international brands. Some of the beers available on tap include SweetWater 420 Extra Pale Ale, Woodchuck Amber Hard Cider, and Oskar Blues Ten Fidy Russian Imperial Stout.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
#Food Truck#Fried Food#Food Drink#The Collegedale Commons#Touch The Sky Events
Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Knoxville, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Chesapeake's is a nice, contemporary restaurant that specializes in seafood. It's a great choice for groups of people who have different tastes. They serve everything from shellfish to steak, so even if your party has some picky eaters, you'll be able to find something you all like for dinner. You'll also find quality desserts like cheesecake and brownie-a-la-mode to finish off your meal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
allongeorgia.com

Additional Free Pet Vaccination Clinic in Walker County on May 21

The Walker County Animal Shelter will hold an additional free pet vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Vaccines distributed at the clinic will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines to help combat parvovirus, distemper and panleukopenia. The shelter held two similar events...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Chattanooga Gas: Energy to Serve Campaign

A team of volunteers from Chattanooga Gas spent today supporting the Tennessee River Gorge Trust.The crew set up at the pot point nature trail where they laid fresh gravel and cleaned litter off of the trail. The volunteer campaign is called “Energy to Serve” it runs from April 22nd to the end of May. Paul Leath is the director of regional operations for Chattanooga gas. He said his company knows the importance of giving back. “Our communities have given us so much. So, we need to return that, in what we call “sweat equity”,” Leath said. “So, we give back to our communities and try to do good for different nonprofits, and what’s more important than having a beautiful river going through Chattanooga.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Williamson Source

Middle Tennessee’s ‘Steamboys’ Expands With New Cleveland Location

After opening four locations across middle Tennessee, Chinese restaurant Steamboys is expanding and bringing their Chinese comfort food to Cleveland, Tennessee. Steam Boys specializes in authentic dumplings, bao and noodle soup. The Steamboys team spent six months in China learning how to make these traditional dishes. Their mission is to offer everyone the opportunity to taste these traditional Chinese dishes.
CLEVELAND, TN
WBIR

Tennessee man farms fish to combat high food prices

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — Harvey Tallman has noticed the rising cost of food. The Consumer Price Index from the Federal Government said cooking food at home has gotten 10% more expensive in 2022 over 2021. "The price of food has gone to the point where you can't afford to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Beware I 75 work this weekend

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – TDOT warns you might want to avoid I 75 this weekend in Chattanooga. Crews will be repairing damaged concrete slabs, making bridge repairs and putting in new pavement markings for the next several weekends. This weekend, they will shut down three lanes on the southbound side...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

75 MILLION DOLLAR THEME PARK COMING TO SEVIER COUNTY

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An international entertainment company will build their first American theme park near the Tennessee entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park after agreeing to a deal with The Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians. The Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians Tribal Council approved $75...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN

