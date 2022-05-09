Southern Fried Food Truck Festival Comes To Collegedale Commons

A team of volunteers from Chattanooga Gas spent today supporting the Tennessee River Gorge Trust.The crew set up at the pot point nature trail where they laid fresh gravel and cleaned litter off of the trail. The volunteer campaign is called “Energy to Serve” it runs from April 22nd to the end of May. Paul Leath is the director of regional operations for Chattanooga gas. He said his company knows the importance of giving back. “Our communities have given us so much. So, we need to return that, in what we call “sweat equity”,” Leath said. “So, we give back to our communities and try to do good for different nonprofits, and what’s more important than having a beautiful river going through Chattanooga.”

