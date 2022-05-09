UPDATED: Spoiler On Two Matches Set For Impact Slammiversary

WWE NXT's The Diamond Mine has experienced some shakeups throughout its existence, losing several members last year and then losing its leader and main talker in Malcolm Bivens in the past few weeks. Tonight the faction got some reinforcements however, adding a recent signing to the mix that should have fans excited. Roderick Strong was having a heated discussion with the Creed Brothers, and during that talk he revealed he was bringing on a new member to the crew to help them dominate, and the new recruit was none other than Damon Kemp, who is also known as Bobby Steveson.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO