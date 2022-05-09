ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

UPDATE 1-Star Entertainment suspends rebate program amid compliance probe

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds details on rebate program, CFO appointment, background)

May 9 (Reuters) - Australia’s Star Entertainment Group Ltd on Monday said it has suspended a program whereby players can convert awards to cash to address possible breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws at its casinos.

Under the program, casinos give awards to players of certain games, who can then convert them into money through playing those games.

Star said it “resolved to immediately suspend rebate programs for both domestic and international players across all its casinos until further notice.”

It said it does not expect the decision to have any material impact on earnings in the current financial year.

The firm’s Star Sydney hotel is currently under regulatory review after a public hearing revealed possible compliance lapses. Matt Bekier resigned as chief executive officer in March, saying his role made him accountable for Star’s culture.

Last week, Harry Theodore resigned as chief financial officer, with Star on Monday saying it has appointed Christina Katsibouba to the role on an interim basis.

Larger rival Crown Resorts Ltd has also been subject to public hearings after which it was stripped of its gambling licence for its main Melbourne resort. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Canadian board recommends rejection of Baffinland bid to mine more iron

(Reuters) -A Canadian review board on Friday cited environmental concerns as it recommended the government reject Baffinland Iron Mine Corp’s request to double production at its Mary River iron ore mine on Nunavut’s Baffin Island, a C$1.3 billion project that has divided the Inuit community. The Nunavut Impact...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

United Airlines reaches new contract deal with pilots' union

May 13 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) Chief Executive Scott Kirby said on Friday the carrier and its pilots' union had reached an agreement in principle on new contract terms. Shares of the U.S. airline were up 2.4% at $42.50 in pre-market trading after the Chicago-based carrier became...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australia says Chinese spy ship did not breach law of the sea

May 14 (Reuters) - A Chinese intelligence ship tracked off Australia's west coast within 50 nautical miles of a sensitive defence facility did not breach international maritime laws, Australia said on Saturday. Australia tracked the spy ship over the past week as it sailed past the Harold E Holt naval...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Casino#1 Star Entertainment#Cfo#Crown Resorts Ltd
Reuters

Pfizer amends COVID vaccine supply agreement with EU

May 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Friday that COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered to the European Union in June through August as part of its supply agreement would now be delivered in September through the fourth quarter. The amendment to the delivery schedule was made as part of...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Philippines' DITO, Chelsea shares slide after report of possible sale

MANILA, May 13 (Reuters) - Shares in two Philippine firms owned by a tycoon and close associate of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte tumbled in early trading on Friday, after Reuters reported a potential sale of the companies. DITO CME, owner of the country’s third-biggest telecoms operator, and Chelsea Logistics lost...
MARKETS
Reuters

FOCUS-Canada banks face 'greenwashing' claims as oil & gas firms obtain sustainable financing

TORONTO, May 12 (Reuters) - For banks in Canada, one of the world’s largest oil producers, it’s not easy being green. In the past two years, Canadian banks have increased the amount of sustainability-linked financing (SLF) they extend to oil and gas clients. SLF refers to financing whose cost changes when certain environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements are met at the company level but does not require the funds themselves to be used for climate-friendly purposes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
Place
Sydney
Reuters

Golden Globes organizer mulls bid from interim CEO Boehly

May 13 (Reuters) - The organizer of the Golden Globe awards is exploring strategic options including a takeover offer from interim Chief Executive Todd Boehly, the non-profit organization said on Friday. Boehly's proposal comes a week after a consortium led by the U.S. business tycoon clinched a $5.2 billion deal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

TIM signs network-sharing deal with Open Fiber to speed up rollout

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) has signed a commercial agreement with Open Fiber to provide the rival broadband network company with access to its infrastructure to speed up the rollout of fibre in the more remote parts of Italy, the companies said on Friday. Under the deal Open Fiber...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Commonwealth Bank of Australia third-quarter profit beats estimate

May 12 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Thursday reported flat third-quarter cash earnings as intense competition in the home loan market crimped margins and offset solid growth in lending at the country’s biggest bank. CBA said cash net profit after tax from continuing operations was about A$2.40...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

433K+
Followers
327K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy