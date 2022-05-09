ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some in BOJ called for keeping easy policy - March meeting minutes

Reuters
 5 days ago

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Some Bank of Japan (BOJ) board members said the central bank must support the economy by maintaining its current stimulus programme as inflation likely won’t sustainably exceed its 2% target, minutes of the March policy meeting showed on Monday.

Several in the nine-member board said the chance of a recent rise in import costs leading to a sustained increase in consumer inflation was low, the minutes showed.

At the March 17-18 meeting, the BOJ maintained its massive stimulus and warned of rising economic risks from the Ukraine crisis, reinforcing expectations it will remain an outlier in the global shift towards tighter monetary policy.

