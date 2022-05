SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A man was found hiding in the attic of a Springfield home and Lane County Sheriff's deputies say he likely had been there since the previous night. Just after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, Lane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a homeowner in the 3500 block of Hayden Bridge Road who reported hearing thumping sounds and possibly someone coughing coming from his attic.

