EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Corinne Hakes’ stepdaughters, Patsy, Linda, and Barb, would like to nominate her for the Sunshine Award. Corinne was a wonderful wife to our dad, Clarence, and in his final years was so kind and thoughtful of him. Corinne has been very active in her church as a reader, cleaner, distributor of Communion at nursing homes, and helpful at fundraising events. Corinne is a picture of good health and enjoys long neighborhood walks. Her yard is adorned in various colorful flowers, especially mums every fall. Corinne has made beautiful, crocheted afghans for the family and dolls when the little girls were young. Corinne brightens the lives of others and truly brings sunshine to all.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO