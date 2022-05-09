Whitson returns home to host first basketball camp

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Dobyns-Bennett hoops star, Courtney Whitson, won’t be home in East Tennessee for very long. The soon-to-be Middle Tennessee State senior will return to campus shortly for summer workouts.

But, on Sunday, she took the time to host her first-ever basketball camp at the TNT Sportsplex in Kingsport for future basketball players from the area.

She said that giving back to the city that raised her is a privilege.

“It’s an awesome community,” she said. “I’m so blessed to be a part of it and to give back is just a blessing.”

Dozens of kids from kindergarten through 12th grade showed up to partake in skills drills, relays and games, as well as receive some pointers from Whitson.

Sunday was the first time she had ever hosted or instructed a group camp, but she feels it’s something that comes naturally to her.

“I have a knack for teaching – I want to be an English teacher, so I feel like when I coach I kind of teach,” she said. “So, I just like to – all the people that have poured into me over the years, I want to give back to that, teach the kids what I’ve learned over the years.”

Whitson has already learned an accomplished a great deal as a Blue Raider, helping her team finish this past season with a 27-8 record, including a deep run in the Women’s NIT.

“What a platform I’ve been given to play the game I love and be with people I love in a community that I love,” she said. “It was an awesome run – it still kind of doesn’t feel real.”

She averaged 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in 35 starts for MTSU, helping her earn All-Conference USA honors.

“It was humbling,” she said. “I think all the hard work feels like it kind of paid off. But we’re not done yet, I’m not done yet.”

Whitson said she will return to Murfreesboro in June for summer workouts to continue honing her craft.

“I think that we have experience plus newcomers with talent, so it will be interesting to see,” she said. “I’m excited.”

