New York City, NY

Yankees split doubleheader with Rangers

By Kyle Evans
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
The New York Yankees split a doubleheader with the Texas Rangers on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. New York won the first game, 2-1. Texas won the second game, 4-2. In Game 1, Gerrit Cole got the start and allowed one run over 6.1 innings while walking one and striking out 10....

