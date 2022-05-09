ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helpful Honda team pampers moms in Gardena

By Phil Ige
 4 days ago

The Helpful Honda team delivered another random act of helpfulness on Sunday, this time in Gardena.

The helpers set up in front of Food 4 Less to offer moms a manicure and massage, as well as products to continue the pampering at home.

Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 8, 2022.

