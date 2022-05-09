Helpful Honda team pampers moms in Gardena
The Helpful Honda team delivered another random act of helpfulness on Sunday, this time in Gardena.
The helpers set up in front of Food 4 Less to offer moms a manicure and massage, as well as products to continue the pampering at home.
Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 8, 2022.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 0