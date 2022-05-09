ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minor league report: Penguins drop Game 2 to Bears

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
Goaltender Tommy Nappier made 30 saves on 32 shots for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 2-1 road loss to the Hershey Bears in Game 2 of an Atlantic Division first-round series at the Giant Center in Hershey on Sunday.

The best-of-three series is tied, 1-1.

Forward Felix Robert scored the lone goal for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Highlights:

Game 3 of the series, at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, is scheduled for Monday, 7:05 p.m.

