Minor league report: Penguins drop Game 2 to Bears

The Pittsburgh Penguins are about to play the New York Rangers in a playoff elimination game. Momentum is on their side. And so is history. The two teams have faced each other in the postseason seven times before this spring. The Penguins have won five of those series. Only once have the Pens faced the Rangers and not at least gotten them to the brink of elimination.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO