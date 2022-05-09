ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristin Cavallari celebrates Mother's Day with mom Judith and daughter Saylor: '3 generations of the ladies'

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com
 5 days ago

Kristin Cavallari celebrated the special ladies in her life on Sunday, posting a sweet Mother's Day tribute on Instagram.

The Laguna Beach star, 35, was seen posing alongside her mom, Judith, and daughter Saylor James, six, who she shares with ex-husband former quarterback Jay Cutler, 39.

'3 generations of the ladies. I learned how to be a mom from my mama and for that I am very grateful,' she wrote in the caption of her post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMVjL_0fXHdwkD00
Three generations: Kristin Cavallari celebrated Mother's Day with her mom, Judith, and daughter Saylor James, six, in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday

'Don’t know what I would do with her. Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms out there,' the reality TV star wrote, wrapping up her caption.

The Uncommon James founder wore a floor-length floral dress for the occasion, along with a pair of open-toe sandals.

Her shoulder-length blonde tresses were parted on the side and styled into gentle waves, and she accessorized the look with a gold watch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pk3g4_0fXHdwkD00
With her kids: In a second photo the blonde beauty was seen walking with all her three kids, including sons Camden Jack, nine, and Jaxon Wyatt, eight

Her mom looked stylish in a lavender sweater, black pants, and black sandals, while little Saylor rocked a grey and pink dress with a pair of red cowboy boots, as she stood facing her mother.

In a second photo the blonde beauty was seen walking with all her three kids, including sons Camden Jack, nine, and Jaxon Wyatt, eight, whom she also shares with Cutler.

The day prior Kristin took to Instagram to celebrate Jaxon's eight birthday and explain why she felt the need to keep her children's faces hidden from cameras.

'Every year it gets harder to come up with creative ways to hide their faces so I can post a pic on their bdays (yes, I realize a lot of you don’t get it— I want my kids to make their own decision to be on social media instead of me making it for them),' she wrote in the caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TVEVW_0fXHdwkD00
Protective mom: The day prior Kristin celebrated Jaxon's eight birthday and explained that she would keep her children's faces hidden on social media until they can decide on their own

'Well, this photo isn’t great but it’s Jax’s birthday and my little man is 8 today which blows my mind. Jaxy, my little Mozzy, you are the funniest kid I know,' the protective mom continued.

'Always up for a good time, you are pure light my love. Part rebel, part kind, sweet soul, there’s never a dull moment with you. Keep being you and growing into this incredible young man. I love you more than you’ll ever know,'

Cavallari and Cutler met in 2010 after being introduced by E! News co-anchor Giuliana Rancic, 47.

The former Hills star and the ex Chicago Bears quarterback welcomed their first child in 2012 and were married in June 2013. Their second son Jaxon came in 2014, followed by Saylor in 2015.

Cutler retired from the NFL in 2017, and the couple announced their divorce in April 2020, after seven years of marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUZ6G_0fXHdwkD00
The ex: The former Hills star shares all three of her kids with ex-husband former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, 39, who she divorced in 2020; Pictured in 2019

