Saranac, MI

Teenager airlifted after speeding accident

 4 days ago
Police say that a 16-year-old boy from Saranac was severely injured in a single vehicle accident that happened Sunday afternoon in the 5900 block of West David Highway.

The driver was traveling westward at an accelerated speed when he careened off the roadway and rammed into a tree. He was pinned in the vehicle, say responding deputies, and transported to a nearby hospital via Aero-Med with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators revealed that speed and a lack of safety belt use were factors in the crash and contributed to the driver’s injuries.

The Ionia County Central Dispatch was assisted by the Saranac Fire and First Responders, Life Ambulance, Aero-Med, and Reed and Hoppes Towing.

The accident is still under investigation.

