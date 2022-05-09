ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Rockers take two from Revolution

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 5 days ago
YORK, Pa. — The Rockers swept two seven-inning games from the York Revolution at Peoples Bank Park on Sunday.

High Point prevailed 5-1 in the first game and won the second 8-7 in eight innings. The games were postponed by rain Friday and Saturday, forcing the doubleheader makeup and changing a nine-inning game originally scheduled Sunday game into a seven-inning contest today.

Ben Aklinski smacked a two-run homer to provide the winning hit in the second game. Josue Herrera singled and drove in York’s run in the bottom of the inning. Relief pitcher Tanner Duncan forced one groundout that moved Herrera into scoring position at second and then forced Elmer Reyes into a game-ending groundout as the Rockers won for the sixth time in a row.

York forced extra innings by scoring three in the seventh. The Revolution led 2-0 early before the Rockers scored five in the third. Xander Wiel ripped a two-run double to center. Quincy Latimore followed with a one-run single and Michael Russell lined a two-run double to left.

Leading 2-1 in the first game, High Point scored three in the top of the seventh on Tyler Ladendorf’s bases-loaded double.

The Rockers scored one in the first on Latimore’s RBI single and one in the second when Chris Proctor drove a run in with a single to center field.

Justin Nicolino was the winning pitcher, holding the Revolution scoreless through five and surrendering a run in the sixth.

