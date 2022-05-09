ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Jorge Alfaro’s mom channels Babe Ruth, calls Mother’s Day walk off home run

By Blake Seidler
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most children take their mothers out to dinner, send flowers, or just do something nice for their mom on Mother’s Day. San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro just goes yard on command. After being subbed in to pinch hit in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jorge Alfaro...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge drops truth bomb on Josh Donaldson plunking that fueled Yankees comeback

The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night by a score of 6-5 thanks to a walk-off home run off the bat of star right fielder Aaron Judge. It was an emotional victory for New York, as the night was not without tension. Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, a former Blue Jays star and the 2015 MVP, was plunked by Toronto reliever Yimi Garcia in the left arm in the sixth inning, resulting in the pitcher’s ejection from the game. The umpires believed that Donaldson and Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman had exchanged “pretty strong words”, believing the hit to be intentional. Whether it was on purpose or not, the Blue Jays can thank that moment for providing Judge, Donaldson and the rest of the Yankees the fuel they needed to secure the win, as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Yankees ink former All-Star pitcher that should excite Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have come to terms on a minor league deal with former All-Star pitcher Danny Salazar, according to Univision Deportes’ Mike Rodriguez. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has continued to provide second chances to former All-Star starting pitchers, and now Salazar is the latest hurler to receive an opportunity in the team’s minor league system. For one, the Yankees signed Shelby Miller to a minor league contract in March, and he has responded to the call by notching a 2.92 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched so far at Triple-A.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Angels’ Noah Syndergaard fires savage shot at Mets after Reid Detmers’ no-hitter

The Los Angeles Angels’ 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays was a historic one, as Angels’ rookie Reid Detmers tossed a no-hitter. While Detmers’ outing was technically the second no-hitter of the MLB season, as the New York Mets threw a combined no-no back in April, it was the first depending on who you ask. Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard, formerly of the Mets, fired a savage shot at his former team following the Angels-Rays game, as reported by SNY.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Braves drop concerning Ronald Acuna injury update

The Atlanta Braves will be without superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna for Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox. Acuna, who started the season on the IL while recovering from a torn ACL he sustained last year, will be held out of the lineup due to soreness in his left groin. Via David O’Brien, the team revealed that it hopes Acuna will be able to return to the lineup for Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Rays’ Shane McClanahan’s duel with Angels’ Shohei Ohtani proves he is MLB’s filthiest pitcher

Shane McClanahan might just be the filthiest starting pitcher in MLB. Yes, he doesn’t have the popularity of a Walker Buehler or Shohei Ohtani. But this 25-year old left-hander has the tools to win the Cy Young award. The Rays have an ace in their midst which is especially crucial this season given that Tyler Glasnow is expected to miss most of the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery a season ago.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers hit with terrible Clayton Kershaw injury update

The Los Angeles Dodgers are placing superstar Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day IL and recalling LHP Garrett Cleavinger in a corresponding move, per Kirsten Watson. Kershaw was diagnosed with SI joint inflammation on Friday. The injury seemingly appeared out of nowhere, as there were no prior reports of the ailment. The official announcement came before his scheduled start at home against the Phillies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Jeremy Pena gets a crucial injury update after leaving game vs. Twins

Jeremy Pena was an early exit during the second game of the Houston Astros’ doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. The rookie shortstop opened up the contest on a promising note, notching hits in each of his first three at-bats. On his third hit of the game, Pena recorded a single and was then able to reach second base following a throwing error by Twins relief pitcher Caleb Thielbar.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Alfaro
Person
Babe Ruth
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason why Kris Bryant did not sign with Mariners in free agency, revealed

The Seattle Mariners were linked with multiple notable hitters over the recent free agency period, but in the end, they did not sign any such talents to blockbuster deals. Among the players who the Mariners showed an intrigue in hauling in was now Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant. Seattle was in the rumor mill with Bryant for a multi-year agreement even after the lockout, but he elected to instead put pen to paper on a seven-year deal with Colorado worth $182 million.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Juan Yepez blown away by Miguel Cabrera sliding into DMs after first HR

St. Louis Cardinals rookie Juan Yepez authored an incredible moment on Mother’s Day, belting the first home run of his MLB career in a loss to the San Francisco Giants. That wasn’t the only special moment involving Yepez, though. The 24-year-old, whose idol is Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera, was ecstatic to learn that Cabrera had slid into his DMs on Instagram following his first big league dinger, as reported by John Denton of MLB.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Mets injury woes continue, get awful news on James McCann

New York Mets catcher James McCann has been placed on the 10-day IL after x-rays revealed a fracture of his left hamate, per New York Post’s Joel Sherman. The hamate is located in the wrist, so it’s an injury that’s virtually unplayable on as a catcher. With McCann likely to miss six weeks, the Mets will turn to Tomas Nido as their everyday catcher. Nido and McCann have mostly split catching duties this season. Patrick Mazeika has replaced McCann on the big league roster, as the 28-year-old appeared in 37 games for the Mets in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton do something that even 1927 Murderers’ Row could not

Yankees superstars Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and Giancarlo Stanton became the first Yankees trio to each hit nine homers in the first 31 games of the season. Any time you break a Yankees record, you’re doing something right. While power numbers have decreased across baseball, the same cannot be said for the Yankees’ trio. Even the 1927 team that featured all-time greats Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig couldn’t accomplish this feat. Ruth, 714 career homers, and Gehrig, 493 career homers, didn’t have a third teammate with enough power numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
160K+
Followers
92K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy