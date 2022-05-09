ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Evening Forecast May 8th

By Shawn Quien
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winds have definitely arrived as expected. We do see more Wind Advisories and even Warnings posted for much of the region. The weather alerts could last through Tuesday for some areas with gusts possibly up and over 50-mph in the most windy areas. In addition, chilly air to the north...

keyt.com

KEYT

Friday morning forecast May 13th

Temperatures are warming significantly Friday, putting the region about 10 degrees above average, give or take a few degrees. the coast will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, and valleys reaching up to 90 degrees. A ridge of high pressure is building across the region. Gusty northerly winds...
KEYT

Gusty winds through Wednesday…

Temperatures are trending cooler today in the low to mid 60s along with periods of gusty winds!. The windy weather will continue through the evening and over the next couple days. There is a wind advisory in place until 8 PM this evening for the Santa Barbara County Central Coast beaches and Santa Barbara County inland Central Coast. Northwest winds will be sustained at 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Snow May Dust Highest Bay Area Peaks in Next Few Days

The Sierra Nevada may not be the only place in California to get some snow from the storm arriving Monday morning. The highest peaks in the Bay Area may see a small amount of snow from the unseasonably cool weather, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. Chews...
ENVIRONMENT
City
Santa Barbara, CA
KEYT

‘Like an inferno:’ US West burning at furious pace so far

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires in the West are on a furious pace early this year. Wind-driven flames tearing through vegetation that is extraordinarily dry from years-long drought exacerbated by climate change has made even small blazes a threat to life and property. A fast-moving blaze in Southern California is the latest example, where 20 multimillion-dollar homes lay in smolders Thursday. In New Mexico, the largest blaze burning in the U.S. has now consumed an area bigger than Dallas. That fire east of Santa Fe has churned through mountainous forests for more than a month. Nationally, more than 2,000 square miles already have burned this year. That’s the most at this point since 2018.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
KEYT

Hundreds in Orange County, California, are still under evacuation orders as Coastal Fire engulfs 20 homes

CNN, KABC, KCAL, KCBS, KFSN, DEMIR BRACIC, UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN, CNN, CNN, KABC, KCAL/KCBS, KFSN, Demir Bracic, University of Nebraska-Lincoln. A brush fire driven by California’s prolonged drought threatens coastal Orange County homes for a third day Friday, as hundreds south of Los Angeles have been forced to evacuate and the blaze remains just 15% contained.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KEYT

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’22: A hole-by-hole look at Southern Hills

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Southern Hills has gone through a restoration project since it last hosted the PGA Championship in 2007. That includes bringing back a creek that goes through the 10th and 17th fairways. Mostly it’s about the edges of the green that slope away from the putting surfaces. The two par 5s are both over 600 yards. And the 18th hole remains difficult. Of the seven major champions at Southern Hills, Tiger Woods is the only one to make par on the 72nd hole.
TULSA, OK
KEYT

New Mexico wildfire grows; California fire destroys mansions

More people in northern New Mexico are being warned they might have to flee as a wildfire heads toward mountain resort towns. Fire officials said at a briefing Wednesday night that the fastest moving flames were heading farther northeast, away from the area’s biggest population center in Taos. But evacuations continued to expand southeast of there and officials warned another windy day was forecast Thursday before weather conditions are expected to improve. In Southern California, a wildfire erupted Wednesday in the coastal community of Laguna Niguel and burned more than 20 homes, many of them multimillion-dollar mansions. No injuries were reported.
KEYT

Utility: ‘Circuit activity’ near time of California fire

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Southern California Edison has advised state utility regulators that unspecified electrical “circuit activity” occurred around the time a destructive wildfire erupted in the coastal community of Laguna Niguel. The Coastal Fire was reported around 2:43 p.m. Wednesday in the Orange County city. SoCal Edison says in a report to the California Public Utilities Commission that the investigation is continuing but there was circuit activity close in time to the reported time of the fire. Last year, the Public Utilities Commission approved a settlement placing more than half a billion dollars in fines and penalties on Southern California Edison for its role in five wildfires in 2017 and 2018.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KEYT

LEGOLAND opens Ferrari Build and Race attraction

CARLSBAD, Calif. - A life-size LEGO Ferrari F40 should provide young builders plenty of inspiration to build their own car to race on several tracks or even digitally. The LEGO Ferrari Build and Race attraction is now open exclusively at LEGOLAND California and it is included in the price of admission to the park.
sftravel.com

Classic Two-Day Road Trip from San Francisco to the Sonoma County Coast

Explore more than 50 miles of dramatic Pacific coastline along Sonoma County’s western border by taking a road trip on iconic California Highway 1. Slow down to discover nature, enjoy outdoor activities, and just breathe in the fresh salty air. Witness views that will take your breath away. Located just an hour’s drive north of San Francisco, the Sonoma County coastline offers sandy beaches that beckon to be strolled upon, rocky cliffs that beg to be photographed, and hidden treasure cafés and lodgings just waiting to be discovered.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Remains of California woman missing since December found near forest lake

The skeletal remains of a 37-year-old woman missing since December have been discovered near Lake Shaver in California's Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Samantha Tomlinson, of Fresno, was reported missing on December 3, 2021, after she did not return from a shopping trip, CBS Sacramento reported. Crews began searching for...
FRESNO, CA
sftravel.com

Top 20 Attractions in San Francisco

When a person thinks of San Francisco, a giant International Orange-colored bridge, a park spanning more than 1,000 acres or a city where contemporary art and culture collide often come to mind. While these mainstays never lose their luster, the reasons to visit San Francisco are even more numerous. Where most visitors go might surprise you.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KEYT

Steve Stricker opens with 65 to take Regions Tradition lead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Steve Stricker shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez and Wes Short Jr. after the opening round of the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors. Stricker, the 2019 champion, closed his bogey-free round with a birdie on No. 18 at Greystone Golf & Country Club. Jimenez, the 2018 winner, started on the 10th tee and broke out of a 10-player logjam at 4 under with a birdie on No. 8. Short then joined him at 67 with a closing birdie. Stricker lost a playoff last year to Alex Cejka and had a health scare that sidelined him for six months. He was hospitalized for nearly two weeks and dropped 25 pounds.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thelog.com

Historical Photo: The Pike in Long Beach

LONG BEACH⸺ The entrance to The Pike amusement park in Long Beach in 1960 features classic cars and The Cyclone Racer, which was considered one of the greatest wooden roller coasters ever constructed until its closure in 1968, according to the Los Angeles Almanac. The Cyclone was a wooden dual-track roller coaster built out on pilings over the water. The coaster was built in 1930 to replace the previous coaster, the Jackrabbit, built in 1915. By 1954 the amusement park was the leading attraction in the Los Angeles area and the fifth largest amusement attraction in the United States. At the peak of its popularity, the park had a roller coaster, merry-go-round, bathhouse, two pavilions, a bandshell, several smaller attractions, and almost 218 concessions. By 1955 The Pike began to lose popularity when Disneyland opened a few miles away and then took another hit when Knotts Berry Farm opened in 1971, forcing the amusement park to close its gates in 1979. However, contrastingly, the area was reopened in 2003 after the waterfront was redeveloped into a new version of The Pike called The Pike at Rainbow Harbor, which features several restaurants, shops, a movie theater, and a Ferris Wheel. The redevelopment features a tribute to the Cyclone Racer Rollercoaster with a white and blue track decorative track tracing the top of The Pike.
LONG BEACH, CA
KEYT

Longtime AP Alaska bureau chief Dean Fosdick dies at age 80

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Dean Fosdick, the journalist with The Associated Press who filed the news alert informing the world of the Exxon Valdez grounding, has died. Fosdick died April 27 in Florida. He was 80. His long career with the news service included 15 years as the bureau chief in Alaska. He began his career with the AP in the Nashville, Tennessee, bureau in 1978, and became the head of the Alaska bureau in 1985. Jim Clarke, who is now AP’s managing director of local markets, was hired by Fosdick in 1993. Clarke says Fosdick was a steady force in Alaska journalism for more than a decade.

