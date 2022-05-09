ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Missing 7 Year Old Kodiak Boy

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKodiak, Alaska (KINY) - There is a missing 7 year old autistic boy last seen at a residence on...

www.kinyradio.com

Comments

kinyradio.com

No injuries reported in Fairbanks log home fire

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A two-story log home in Fairbanks was reported as a total loss Wednesday after a fire had started in the garage. State Troopers in Fairbanks had received the report of a structure fire at 484 Hirn Road in Two Rivers. When troopers arrived, along with the...
kinyradio.com

Alaska Police Memorial Week events to be held in 3 cities

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - This week is Alaska Police Memorial Week, a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by the men and women who dedicate themselves to public safety. In Alaska, we have lost 68 officers in the line of duty. On Friday, May 13, the Alaska State Troopers will hold a Police Memorial Day Ceremony to honor these fallen officers.
kinyradio.com

Alaska Department of Fish & Game investigates bear attack on JBER

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Employees of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game responded to the location of a fatal bear attack that occurred Tuesday, May 10, in Anchorage on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. A U.S. Army Alaska soldier, Staff Sgt. Michal Plant, died of injuries sustained in the attack while...
kinyradio.com

Iditarod reverses musher demotions, but then levies fines

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials with the Iditarod announced Thursday they have reversed the penalties levied against two mushers who were demoted in final standings for breaking a rule against sheltering their dogs inside a cabin during vicious storms during this year’s race across Alaska. However, mushers Mille...
alaskasnewssource.com

South Anchorage SWAT response leads to arrest of man

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was arrested Tuesday evening after an hours-long standoff with Anchorage police and a SWAT team in south Anchorage. Police arrested Adam L. Lee, 40, just after midnight Wednesday morning after members of a SWAT team used negotiating tactics to draw him out of a residence on Nantucket Loop, just north of O’Malley Road, according to an Anchorage Police Department alert.
kinyradio.com

Juneau police nab three on weapons, drug charges

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Police Department has arrested three individuals for a variety of alleged offenses, including weapons and drug charges. According to a JPD dispatch, on May 11, 34-year old Tori Tyler was arrested for Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II, and driving with a revoked license. Thirty-four-year-old...
WSB Radio

Army soldier killed by bear during training in Alaska identified

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (ANCHORAGE, Alaska) -- Officials have identified a U.S. Army soldier who died after sustaining injuries in a bear attack Tuesday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant, 30, an infantryman from the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, was part of a...
CBS Minnesota

Body Of Missing Mankato Woman Found In Swamp

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a body found Friday morning in southern Minnesota is believed to be that of Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, who’s been missing since late last month. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a canoer reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp, which is roughly 10 miles east of Mankato. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The body was found near where a search party was looking for Chuol on Friday morning in an area north of Highway 14. Chuol, 30, of Mankato, was reported missing by family on April 25. That same day, surveillance images captured her at a gas station about 10 miles east of Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
alaskasnewssource.com

Utah man arrested, charged with murder in case of Homer woman missing since 2019

According to a trooper dispatch, 7-year-old Sawyer Cipolla was last seen at approximately 11:50 a.m. at 2139 Forest Drive in Kodiak. According to a missing persons bulletin from troopers, Cipolla is wearing an Under Armour brand camouflage hooded sweatshirt and gray pants. Cipolla had only been missing for 30 minutes when he was reported missing.
alaskasnewssource.com

Search for missing Kodiak child continues

Utah man arrested, charged with murder in case of Homer woman missing since 2019. In a statement Monday, the Homer Police Department said 32-year-old Kirby Foleni Calderwood of Ogden, Utah, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence. Updated: 2 hours ago. Since...
Newstalk KGVO

Homicide Suspect at Large Considered Armed and Dangerous

20 year-old Tyler Urich, suspected of shooting 22 year-old Rozlyn Bluemel to death after an argument that occurred on Tuesday near Flathead Lake, is still at large, according to Lake County authorities. Late Tuesday night, Lake County 9-1-1 received a call reporting a domestic disturbance that occurred in a Tribal...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
alaskasnewssource.com

Infant dies in crash after pursuit of mom accused of stealing baby items

To honor the legacy of the first black principal in Anchorage, Fairview Elementary has a new name. The Anchorage School District along invited the family of the late Dr. Davis to celebrate together at the name change ceremony on Wednesday night. Alaska House delays vote on whether to pass the...
alaskasnewssource.com

Man charged with Homer woman’s murder worked with vulnerable adults

HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The man charged with kidnapping and killing Anesha ‘Duffy’ Murnane in 2019, worked with vulnerable adults in the community for almost two years with at least one company. In the past, he had worked with residents at the supportive living facility where Murnane was last seen alive.
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage woman using pageant to spread awareness for invisible illness

TravelNoire

One Of America's Most Dangerous, Yet Beautiful, Highways: Seward Highway

One of America’s most dangerous, yet beautiful, highways is the Seward Highway. It stretches between Anchorage and Seward, Alaska and spans over 100 miles. It actually consists of 2 highways; Highway one and Highway nine. The only road to get in and out of Moose Pass, Seward and several other Alaskan villages, the Seward Highway is sometimes closed to any traffic going in or out.
alaskareporter.com

APD Responds with SWAT team on the 10100 block of Natucket Loop

Officers with SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) have responded to the 10100 block of Nantucket Loop for an ongoing investigation. Depending on the actions of the suspect and/or suspects, our response may include using a variety of tools, the drone, and tactics to apprehend them. This could involve the deploying of gas; nearby citizens with respiratory illnesses/sensitivities should remain inside and make sure doors and windows are closed.
kinyradio.com

US Army identifies soldier who died in bear attack

Anchorage, Alaska (AP) - The U.S. Army has identified Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant of Saint Augustine, Florida, is the soldier who died earlier this week after a bear attack in Anchorage. SSGT Plant had been at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage since July 2021. The Army says he was...

Comments

