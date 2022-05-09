ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxemburg, WI

Luxemburg Fire officials say ‘electrical’ is to blame for house fire Saturday

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - The Luxemburg Community Fire Department says electrical is to blame for a house fire Saturday morning. Multiple crews responded to N7034 County Road AB...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Oconto County deputy, K9s escape from washed out road

MAPLE VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban recounted a frightening situation for a sheriff’s deputy and two K9s during Thursday night’s storms when heavy rain washed out a county highway. Sgt. Chad Angus was driving along County Highway A in Maple Valley when the roadway...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Downtown Wautoma gas leak blamed on contractor

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - Wautoma’s police chief says all roads downtown are back open after a gas leak late Thursday morning. Chief Paul Mott says a private contractor hit a main gas line while digging. Fire and police departments were called to the 100-block of South St. Marie Street at quarter after 11.
WAUTOMA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luxemburg, WI
Luxemburg, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Fire out in Darboy, assisted living residents return home

DARBOY, Wis. (WFRV) – Darboy Assisted Living residents were returned home this evening after an emergency evacuation to a Menasha Facility due to smoke from a neighboring fire. Dozens of firefighters and EMS were on hand to help move the six residents in the facility. Mike Stanonik, the Assistant...
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Cause of recycling facility fire under investigation

She has been diagnosed with canine diabetes. She has been diagnosed with canine diabetes. The state Legislature created the town of Ashwaubenon back in 1872. It wasn’t an easy fight due to strong winds, but the fire was controlled after nearly twelve hours.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Heavy flooding leaves extensive storm damage to homes and roads in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday night’s storm caused treacherous conditions across Oconto County. Imagine you’re driving down County Road B, and then all of a sudden, the road just stops. Such was the case after a massive gap in the road washed away due to the pouring rain and a loosened culvert, which is a tunnel meant to carry a stream or open drain under a road.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Heavy Fire#Accident#Wbay#N7034 County Road Ab
WBAY Green Bay

Marsh fire burns 20 acres in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac firefighters are warning about the dry conditions after a marsh fire Tuesday night. At about 11:13 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to Lakeshore Drive north of Howard Litscher Drive. Crews found dry marsh grass on fire spreading east. The...
FOND DU LAC, WI
thebaycities.com

Sal B Scrap Metal Fire Update

Town of Peshtigo firefighters returned to Sal B Scrap Metal Recycling yesterday afternoon to wrap up operations from Monday’s fire which required help from ten area fire departments, many cooperating agencies , and resulted in portions of State Highway 64 and 180 being closed for eleven hours. The fire was first reported at 3:36pm Monday and firefighters worked long into the night. Firefighters continued periodic monitoring of the fire Tuesday Morning until they could finally locate and extinguish the last remaining hotspots almost 24-hours after the fire was first reported. They primarily confined the fire to a large pile of scrapped vehicles and other metals that had already been processed. A grass fire ignited by windblown embers burned a small area on an adjacent property, and the fire also damaged one tractor-trailer. No buildings burned, and they kept away the fire from adjacent piles of additional scrapped vehicles. Town of Peshtigo Fire Chief Mike Folgert says they have a good idea of where the fire started, in a metal pile, but aren’t sure yet of the cause. They have reported no injuries from the fire.
PESHTIGO, WI
Fox11online.com

Fire damages house in Neenah

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Fire damaged a house in Neenah Monday morning. Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue says crews were called to 148 Plummer Ave. just before 9 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the house. Firefighters found the fire in an attic area. They were able to put in out in...
NEENAH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Crews believe Marinette County scrap fire started in metal pile

TOWN OF PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators do not believe a massive fire at a Marinette County scrap metal business was intentional. Town of Peshtigo Fire Chief Mike Folgert says investigators have a good idea of where the fire started in a metal pile at Sal B Scrap Metal and Recycling, but they’re not yet sure of the cause.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah/Menasha firefighters called to attic fire

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah/Menasha Fire Rescue responded to a call of smoking coming out of a house on the 100-block of Plummer Avenue Monday morning. The fire department says firefighters found a fire in the attic of the one-family home and quickly put it out. The preliminary investigation indicates an electrical cause for the fire. A dollar estimate on the extent of damage was not available.
NEENAH, WI
CBS Minnesota

Body Of Missing Mankato Woman Found In Swamp

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a body found Friday morning in southern Minnesota is believed to be that of Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, who’s been missing since late last month. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a canoer reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp, which is roughly 10 miles east of Mankato. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The body was found near where a search party was looking for Chuol on Friday morning in an area north of Highway 14. Chuol, 30, of Mankato, was reported missing by family on April 25. That same day, surveillance images captured her at a gas station about 10 miles east of Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dodge County man hospitalized in tractor accident

JUNEAU, Wis. — A Dodge County man was hospitalized Monday after he was run over by a tractor while doing maintenance work on it. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the tractor was in gear when the man started it up. The tractor immediately started to move and ran over the man before it drove through a shed wall and wedged itself against a nearby tree.

Comments / 0

Community Policy