Baton Rouge, LA

Woman's Hospital welcomes 4 babies on Mother's Day

By Logan Cullop
wbrz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - Woman's Hospital welcomed four...

www.wbrz.com

WAFB.com

18-year-old dead from apparent drowning in pond in Denham Springs, LPSO says

Bayou Goula man convicted of murdering 19-year-old Updated: 5 hours ago. A Bayou Goula man has been convicted of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting that...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Lockhaven Drive shooting victim dies from injuries 7 months after shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on Lockhaven Drive that killed a 25-year-old man. The shooting happened in the 12,000 block of Lockhaven Drive around midnight on Oct. 8 last year. Police say 25-year-old Germorius Ferguson was shot by a passing vehicle while outside. He died from his injuries on May 7.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Man shot during dating app meet-up, went to nearby club for help

BATON ROUGE - A bloodied man went looking for help at a popular venue near downtown Baton Rouge after he was shot during a meet-up he arranged through a dating app. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim, who was shot multiple times, showed up at Red Stick Social on Government Street sometime after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the shooting happened on Spain Street, about a block from the club.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Mother S Day 2022
NewsBreak
wbrz.com

Man killed in drive-by was brother of Mall of La. shooting suspect

BATON ROUGE - A man who died nearly seven months after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting outside his house shared that address with his brother, a man later booked for killing two teenagers outside the Mall of Louisiana, records show. The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Thursday that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Bayou Goula man convicted of murdering 19-year-old

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A Bayou Goula man has been convicted of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in 2020. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said Jaion Knight, 19, was killed in the shooting on Cpl. Herman Brown Jr. Street in Bayou...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana School Bus Driver Pepper Sprays Attacking Student

An incident involving a school bus driver is currently being investigated by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. The incident that took place on May 11th, 2022 was all caught on camera, and has been going viral on social media. In the video, you can see the bus driver get in to some kind of verbal altercation with the male student. The student, then enters the bus, and appears to throw a punch at the female bus driver. The bus driver reacted by pulling out a can of pepper spray, and spraying it at the attacker's face.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Woman’s ring goes missing twice from the same jeweler

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A diamond ring holds a lot of monetary value as well as sentimental value... but for Sarah Hacker, it also represents a connection to her grandmother. “That was just something that I wanted. Nobody was around, just my bridesmaid and me and my grandmother, and...
BATON ROUGE, LA

