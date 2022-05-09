Woman's Hospital welcomes 4 babies on Mother's Day

An incident involving a school bus driver is currently being investigated by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. The incident that took place on May 11th, 2022 was all caught on camera, and has been going viral on social media. In the video, you can see the bus driver get in to some kind of verbal altercation with the male student. The student, then enters the bus, and appears to throw a punch at the female bus driver. The bus driver reacted by pulling out a can of pepper spray, and spraying it at the attacker's face.

