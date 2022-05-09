ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Willson Contreras Grabbed Max Muncy's Junk on a Wild Pitch

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 5 days ago

The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are facing off on Sunday Night Baseball and a really weird thing happened. During a fourth inning at-bat, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras grabbed Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy in the crotch while chasing a wild pitch thrown by Justin Steele. Yeah, that actually happened.

Check this out:

Muncy needed a minute to gather himself after that encounter.

Was it intentional? I mean, it sure looks like it. I'm not sure how Contreras' right hand could get to that spot while also appearing to grab Muncy unless it was on purpose.

That's pretty dirty and I wouldn't be surprised if the MLB league office has a chat with Contreras after reviewing the tape.

Muncy wound up walking and the Dodgers scored two runs in the inning to take a 2-1 lead.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Max Muncy
FOX Sports

Padres and Cubs meet to decide series winner

LINE: Padres -168, Cubs +146; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. San Diego has a 20-11 record overall and a 10-6 record in home games. Padres hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.
CHICAGO, IL
KEYT

Cubs SS Hoerner leaves game after colliding with umpire

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner has exited a game against the San Diego Padres with a sore right ankle an inning after colliding with second base umpire Dan Iassogna in center field. Hoerner was on the ground in pain after the collision in the first inning and was tended to by a trainer. He stayed in the game and batted in the second, striking out. He was replaced in the bottom half of the inning by Ildemaro Vargas. Hoerner was running out to take the throw from Jason Heyward after Jurickson Profar hit a flyball over the center fielder’s head for a triple when the collision occurred.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham batting eighth for Padres on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Grisham will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. Jose Azocar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 10.4 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

7-run 8th inning sinks Sox in lopsided loss to Yankees

It's difficult to allow lopsided half-innings and win baseball games. The Chicago White Sox found that out the hard way in Monday's 12-9 loss to the Guardians, which featured a six-run Cleveland ninth that erased an 8-2 deficit and forced extra innings. And history just about repeated itself in Thursday's...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Pitch#The Chicago Cubs
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Minor Leaguer Jerming Rosario Named California League Pitcher Of The Week For May 2-8

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jerming Rosario was named the California League Pitcher of the Week for games played May 2-8. The right-hander earned his first win of the season with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga after tossing five no-hit innings and collecting six strikeouts against the Lake Elsinore Storm on May 6. Rosario improved to 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 14.2 innings pitched (five games).
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios out of Dodgers' Friday lineup against Phillies

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Edwin Rios is not starting in Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rios will take a break after Justin Turner was chosen as Friday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 21 batted balls this season, Rios has accounted for a 19% barrel rate and a .227...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Diamondbacks host the Cubs in first of 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (11-19, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-15, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (1-3, 3.04 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) LINE: Diamondbacks -125, Cubs +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Nico Hoerner sitting Friday for Chicago

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hoerner is being replaced at shortstop by Ildemaro Vargas versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. In 99 plate appearances this season, Hoerner has a .271 batting average with a .689 OPS, 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
KEYT

Rivas’ key hit vs hometown Padres lifts Cubs to 7-5 win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alfonso Rivas hit a tiebreaking two-run single against his hometown team in the eighth inning, and the banged-up Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 7-5. Rivas came up with the bases loaded and singled to center off Luis García. The Padres announced during the game that manager Bob Melvin had prostate surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. Melvin said Tuesday that he hoped to miss only the first six games of the Padres’ forthcoming nine-game road trip. Willson Contreras homered for the Cubs, who took two of three in the series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Justin Turner receives Thursday off

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Turner will take the night off after the Dodgers started Mookie Betts in right field, Gavin Lux at second base, and Max Muncy at third. Per Baseball Savant on 86 batted balls this season,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Cody Bellinger Moves Up Dodgers All-Time Home Run List

Despite a late-inning comeback attempt, the Los Angeles Dodgers dropped their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies 9-7, however, Cody Bellinger was still able to move up their record books. In the third inning, Bellinger put the Dodgers on the board with a solo home run to right-center field off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy