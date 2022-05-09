ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs' Steele exits start vs. Dodgers with thumb soreness

 5 days ago
Justin Steele was putting together his best start in several weeks when he exited Sunday night's Dodgers-Cubs game with left thumb soreness. Cubs manager David Ross and a trainer...

Aaron Judge drops truth bomb on Josh Donaldson plunking that fueled Yankees comeback

The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night by a score of 6-5 thanks to a walk-off home run off the bat of star right fielder Aaron Judge. It was an emotional victory for New York, as the night was not without tension. Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, a former Blue Jays star and the 2015 MVP, was plunked by Toronto reliever Yimi Garcia in the left arm in the sixth inning, resulting in the pitcher’s ejection from the game. The umpires believed that Donaldson and Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman had exchanged “pretty strong words”, believing the hit to be intentional. Whether it was on purpose or not, the Blue Jays can thank that moment for providing Judge, Donaldson and the rest of the Yankees the fuel they needed to secure the win, as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
Harrison Bader makes history with first-ever inside-the-park home run at Busch Stadium III

ST. LOUIS — If you regularly watch the St. Louis Cardinals, you know center fielder Harrison Bader is fast. On Tuesday, he proved it yet again. Bader drove a sixth-inning 0-2 pitch from Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish deep to center field. Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins attempted to catch the ball at the wall, but it ricocheted off the wall, hit Mullins' foot and rolled along the warning track towards the left field line.
Will Red Sox trade Bogaerts? MLB insider proposes potential deal

The Xander Bogaerts dilemma has cast a dark cloud over the Boston Red Sox' 2022 season. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his current contract at the end of the year. Extension talks with the organization came to a screeching halt in the offseason when he reportedly was offered an under-market four-year, $90 million deal.
Braves announce multiple critical injuries ahead of Wednesday's game

The injury bug is something that struck the Braves in a major way last season, but through the first month of 2022, they’ve avoided it for the most part. That is… until today. Ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against the Red Sox, Brian Snitker talked about injuries to two critical players.
Angels' Noah Syndergaard fires savage shot at Mets after Reid Detmers' no-hitter

The Los Angeles Angels’ 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays was a historic one, as Angels’ rookie Reid Detmers tossed a no-hitter. While Detmers’ outing was technically the second no-hitter of the MLB season, as the New York Mets threw a combined no-no back in April, it was the first depending on who you ask. Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard, formerly of the Mets, fired a savage shot at his former team following the Angels-Rays game, as reported by SNY.
MLB Game Canceled Due To Positive Tests

After a shortened 2020 MLB season followed by a 2021 season with lots of testing on a regular basis, we all assumed that 2022 would be a return to normalcy. We were wrong. Ahead of their game against the Cleveland Guardians today, the Chicago White Sox announced that the game has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests. Per the announcement, the game is being postponed to allow for "continued testing and contact tracing."
Cardinals win arbitration case with OF Tyler O'Neill

The Cardinals have won their arbitration hearing with outfielder Tyler O’Neill, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com (on Twitter). He’ll take home a $3.4M salary in 2022; O’Neill had filed at $4.15M. This was O’Neill’s first of three trips trough the arbitration process. He’s on track to reach...
7-run 8th inning sinks Sox in lopsided loss to Yankees

It's difficult to allow lopsided half-innings and win baseball games. The Chicago White Sox found that out the hard way in Monday's 12-9 loss to the Guardians, which featured a six-run Cleveland ninth that erased an 8-2 deficit and forced extra innings. And history just about repeated itself in Thursday's...
Watch: Pirates pitcher was stunned after being denied on obvious strike

A badly-blown call by an umpire left Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe absolutely stunned on Wednesday. The Pirates beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to take two of three in the series. Crowe was summoned to pitch in the top of the seventh inning with the game tied 3-3. Crowe was facing Trea Turner with a runner on third and one out. He threw a 1-0 breaking ball for what should have been a strike, but umpire Jansen Visconti somehow missed the call.
NFL schedule 2022: Top games featuring players on new teams

The 2022 NFL offseason went down as an instant classic with stars all around the league changing teams either via trade or free agency. Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz were some of the quarterbacks who will be donning new jerseys this year, while Tom Brady retired before unretiring and Aaron Rodgers signed a lucrative deal to stay in Green Bay.
Why Coby White's 2022 offseason is especially pivotal

As of Coby White’s end-of-season exit interview with reporters on April 28, he hadn't thought deeply about his future with the Chicago Bulls. “Yeah,” White said when asked if a long-term pact with the franchise appeals to him, “but I haven't talked about it or discussed it (with his agent). The season just ended yesterday, and throughout the season, I was focused on the season and only the season and trying to be the best player that I can be for my teammates and the organization.”
Karnišovas finishes 2nd in NBA Executive of Year vote

The Chicago Bulls' rise to respectability didn't go unnoticed around the NBA. The league announced its annual Executive of the Year award, and Artūras Karnišovas finished tied for second behind the Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Kleiman. In voting conducted by peers, Karnišovas received one first-, six second- and four third-place votes to finish with 27 points, the same as Cleveland Cavaliers executive Koby Altman.
Everything you need to know about fouls in the NBA

Does anyone else sometimes get perplexed when the whistle blows during a game? It’s usually clear something has happened and the game needs to be halted for a second, but typically it’s hard to say what the call might be. Whether it is an NFL flag, an NHL...
Here are the unlikeliest NBA draft lottery winners of all time

All teams in the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery will need Lady Luck on their side. But the Cleveland Cavaliers will need her more than anyone. The Cavs enter next week’s draft lottery in Chicago with the lowest odds to win the No. 1 overall pick. Of the 1,000 possible four-number combinations that can be drawn first from the lottery machine, the Cavaliers will own five of them. That equates to 0.5% odds.
Zach Thomas focused on growth, not winning RG job

There’s already been plenty of change on the Bears offensive line this season, but the one position in particular that still feels up in the air is right guard. Following rookie minicamp, a new name has emerged in the competition for the starting job: Zachary Thomas. The Bears selected...
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

