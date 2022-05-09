ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Brewery hosts fundraiser for Tulsa firefighter with cancer

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09yoBL_0fXHaHAp00

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters and the community are coming together to support a firefighter with cancer.

Harrison Moseby, a Tulsa firefighter, was diagnosed with ‘epithelioid sarcoma’ in March.

Saturday, the Dead Armadillo Brewery renamed their ‘Tulsa Flag’ brew to ‘Tulsa’s Bravest’ from 6 to 10 p.m.

Moseby’s captain was asked what it was like to see the show of support for one of his guys.

“It does mean a lot to have everyone show up and the community show up for us, we’re always there for the community but for the community to give back to us that’s a huge deal for us.”

All proceeds went to Moseby family for medical expenses.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Claremore artist offers memorial tattoos for euthanized alligator

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Oklahoma wildlife officials captured and euthanized a nearly 10 foot long alligator found in Claremore Lake last week. While officials are defending their decision to put the reptile down, community members are angry. There have been social media posts discussing holding a vigil for the alligator, and a tattoo artist in Claremore is offering memorial tattoos of the gator for $40.
CLAREMORE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Local
Oklahoma Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Greenwood Main Street Festival begins

TULSA, Okla. — The Greenwood Main Street Festival has begun and FOX23 spoke with the Bill White, executive director of Historic Greenwood Main Street. “We wanted to do something that’s gonna be really helpful for the community, something the kids would enjoy that’s gonna be family friendly,” he said.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso family says lightning started house fire

OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso family said lightning hit their house and started a fire Friday morning. Owasso and Limestone fire departments put out the fire at the home near 66th Street North and 177th East Avenue in the Stone Canyon Neighborhood. Just before 7 a.m. Friday, the family...
OWASSO, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Firefighters#Back To Us#Brewery#Charity#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa mechanic breaks down the wait with car repairs

TULSA, Okla. — Mechanics are still struggling to find the parts they need to repair your vehicles. At Same Day Auto Repair Tire Pros, the name stands for itself. “We see 600 to 700 cars a month at this location, and we do still try and get them out the same day,” said Justin Tucker.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Renovations of Owasso’s Funtastic Island nearing completion

OWASSO, Okla. — Contractors are working on the finishing touches for the park renovation project, Funtastic Island in Owasso. The northern part of the sports park off 116th Street closed in Aug. 2021 for the renovations. The upgrades include new playground equipment, synthetic turf, shade structures, a splash pad and expanded parking lot, according to Owasso’s Recreation and Culture Department.
OWASSO, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested for beating dog with wooden mallet

TULSA, Okla. — Alberto Esparza was arrested for animal cruelty on May 11, around 5 p.m. Police said Esparza’s neighbor told them that Esparza had beat his own dog with a large wooden mallet. Officers went to Esparza’s house, but no one answered the door. They looked in...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

State lawmakers involved in debate over bathrooms and gender in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. — State lawmakers are involved in a heated debate over who should be allowed to use which school bathrooms in Stillwater. Students at Stillwater Public Schools have been able to use whatever bathroom aligns with the gender they identify as since 2015. Recently, there’s been board meetings and the Oklahoma Department of Education has looked into this policy.
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tip leads Tulsa police to large gun bust

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said they received a tip through Crime Stoppers that told them Richard Green was a convicted felon and had numerous firearms in his possession. TPD said their Special Investigations Division (SID) started to investigate Green and found that he had threatened...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
63K+
Followers
108K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy