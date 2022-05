PERRYSBURG — The city’s annual fishing derby will be held on June 4 from 8-11:30 a.m. at Three Meadows Pond. The rain date will be June 11. The derby is open to the public to children ages 16 and under and they must be accompanied by an adult for the entire duration of the derby. A fishing license is not required. Registration will take place onsite the day of the derby.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO