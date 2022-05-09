ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Maximizing your social security

NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would be incredibly tough to shake off a bad choice that ended up costing you...

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Here’s when the state income tax refund will arrive and how much you should expect

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp said that the Department of Revenue will begin issuing the one-time tax refunds starting this week. “Single filers and married individuals who file separately could receive a maximum refund of $250. Head of Household filers could receive a maximum refund of $375. Married individuals who file joint returns could receive a maximum refund of $500. The refund amount will be based on an individual’s tax liability,” the governor’s office said in a news release Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
mynwmo.com

In July, Food Stamps Could Be Cut a Lot for About 700,000 Low-income Households in Ohio

Cars line up outside the Broad Street Presbyterian Church outside of Columbus on a Monday morning to pick up groceries from their food bank. Demetric Blankenship and Orville Sharp III, on the other hand, do not have access to a vehicle, having come by bus or foot. They take their shares to a little park outside the church, inspecting what they’ve received and packing it into whatever bags they can carry.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, OH
Business
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Business
NBC4 Columbus

Helping those in Ukraine

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)--Local church helps feed the citizens of Ukraine. https://nbc4i.co/3M9ZfQO. Police union votes “No confidence” in Franklin County …
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Local Daycare Under Fire From State and Parents

A local daycare is under fire from both the State of Ohio and parents. In March, the State Department of Education cited Lucasville Childcare Center for not having enough employees to properly supervise the children on hand. In the report, the state notes that a child was injured during this...
LUCASVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags being lowered in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered American and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff Thursday, matching orders from U.S. President Joe Biden. The order comes as a remembrance as the president marked one million Americans who have died from COVID-19, according to the governor’s office. The order means that […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: States sending stimulus checks in May 2022

Millions of Americans will be lucky enough to see a stimulus check this month if they happen to qualify and live in an area sending them. There are four states currently sending stimulus checks in the month of May. This includes California, Delaware, Indiana, and Chicago, Illinois. Many of these...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio reports 15,970 new COVID-19 cases, 6th straight weekly increase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 15,970 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, extending a streak of week-over-week increases to six. This week followed last week’s theme, again reporting over 10,000 cases. The 21-day daily average — now at 1,700 — has again eclipsed 1,000. The average has increased […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Got allergies? Columbus doctor recommends masking up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Signs of spring are everywhere across Columbus, and so is the burden of allergy season. “You can’t fight spring,” Tucker Taylor, a Columbus resident with allergies, said. Every year, Taylor said his allergy symptoms seem to grow worse. “For the folks that are having a bad year, it does seem like […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Ohio BMV sets 1 year deadline for REAL ID

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The REAL ID deadline is May 3, 2023. On that date the TSA will require a federally-compliant driver license for boarding a commercial flight within the United States. Registrar Charlie Norman of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles says, “To date, only 46% of Ohioans have...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

‘No confidence’ in Franklin County sheriff, local police union votes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A union representing Franklin County-area law enforcement said Friday that its members have voted “no confidence” in Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin’s ability to carry out his duties. The vote came from Franklin County deputies, city officers, suburban agency officers and retired officers, all members of the Fraternal Order of Police, […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WOMI Owensboro

Giant ‘Toe-Biters’ Like This Are Common in Indiana – Here’s What You Should Know

Do you pay attention to what's in front of you while cutting the grass - I mean, really pay attention? I'll be honest, when I'm on the ol' John Deere, I'm usually listening to music or a ball game, I not really looking down to see what I'm cutting. I just assume I'm cutting grass. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter a little something extra in your yard - something that might make you stop and take a closer look. Beth Wilcox, from Wabash County, IN, was cutting her grass when she noticed this alien-looking insect in her grass. We know now that what she saw is a Giant Water Bug.
INDIANA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

91 overdoses, 8 fatal, in Licking County since January

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County health officials saw an overdose spike in April, and have offered free Narcan to residents. Through April 26, there were 83 suspected non-fatal overdoses in Licking County since the beginning of 2022. An additional eight overdoses have been confirmed as fatal. “Seventy-two percent of the fatal overdoses in 2021 […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy