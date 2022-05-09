SoCal man agrees to plea deal after hiring hitman to kill woman he met online, prosecutors say

A Beverly Hills man has agreed to a plea deal in a murder-for-hire plot.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Scott Berkett is expected to plead guilty later this month.

The federal charge usually carries a sentence of up to 10 years, but prosecutors have agreed to seek no more than five.

They say Berkett tried to hire a hitman to kill a woman he met online back in 2020.

After meeting in person, she apparently tried to break off the relationship.

In an interesting plot twist, the supposed hitman Berkett hired off the dark web was really an undercover agent.