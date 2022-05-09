ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoCal man agrees to plea deal after hiring hitman to kill woman he met online, prosecutors say

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

A Beverly Hills man has agreed to a plea deal in a murder-for-hire plot.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Scott Berkett is expected to plead guilty later this month.

The federal charge usually carries a sentence of up to 10 years, but prosecutors have agreed to seek no more than five.

They say Berkett tried to hire a hitman to kill a woman he met online back in 2020.

After meeting in person, she apparently tried to break off the relationship.

In an interesting plot twist, the supposed hitman Berkett hired off the dark web was really an undercover agent.

pink dot avg.
4d ago

only 5 yrs? Whyte privilege o wonder who is he related to only get a 5 year plea and he won't even do that most likely he will only do 15 mo's in jail if that.

