Cubs Option Frank Schwindel: ‘Gotta Produce' in This League

By Tim Stebbins
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCubs option Schwindel: ‘Gotta produce’ in this league originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Frank Schwindel was one of the feel-good stories for the Cubs over the final two months of 2021, the 29-year-old rookie taking baseball by storm offensively. He’s had a rough go of it...

