Texas softball beats Baylor, earns No. 3 seed in Big 12 tournament

By Billy Gates
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns softball team closed its Big 12 Conference regular season with a 6-0 win over the Baylor Bears on Sunday at Red and Charlene McCombs Field.

With a 12-6 Big 12 record, the Longhorns have the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and will take on Texas Tech in the first round Thursday in Oklahoma City. Texas swept a three-game series against the Red Raiders in Lubbock on April 29-30. The Longhorns are ranked No. 14 in the country by D1Softball.com and finished the regular season with a 37-16-1 record.

Longhorns baseball takes 2 in West Virginia, readies for final homestand

The Longhorns opened the Baylor series with a 10-6 win Friday in Waco, but things went way off the rails Saturday during a 17-3 loss in Austin before the series-clinching victory Sunday.

Here’s a recap of the weekend:

Sunday: W 10-6

Texas pitcher Hailey Dolcini threw a complete-game shutout to put a stamp on Big 12 play in front of more than 1,500 fans in Austin. She allowed three hits and struck out six hitters with one walk to move her record to 18-7 on the year.

Catcher Mary Iakopo had two hits, one a double, and two RBIs. Alyssa Washington drove in two runs with a double in the first inning, helping the Longhorns take a 3-0 lead after the first frame against Baylor pitcher Dariama Orme.

Dolcini cruised through the last three innings of the game to retire nine consecutive hitters.

Saturday: L 17-3

It wasn’t the greatest Senior Day for the Longhorns after Baylor dropped 10 runs in the seventh inning to turn their modest lead into a gigantic one.

Longhorn pitchers issued five walks and Baylor cranked out eight hits to send 15 batters to the plate in their last at-bat. Texas starter Sophia Simpson was lifted in the second inning for Shay O’Leary, but then came back in to pitch in the sixth trailing 7-3. in 2 1/3 innings, Simpson walked seven hitters and allowed six runs.

Despite the lopsided loss, it was a career day for senior Janae Jefferson. With a pair of doubles, she set the Texas career mark for most doubles in a career with 49, breaking the record set by Jodi Reeves and Kaitlyn Washington. Jefferson has also reached base in 19 consecutive games, and that ties a career record for her.

Freshman Mia Scott hit two doubles for Texas in the loss.

Friday: W 10-6

Iakopo blasted her 10th home run of the season to help lift Texas to a series-opening win in Waco.

She finished the game 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs to go with her 49th career homer. Dolcini pitched a combined four innings with six strikeouts to earn the win in the circle.

Texas scored five runs in the fourth inning and led 8-2 after four complete innings.

