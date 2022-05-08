ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Black Actor To Lead BBC's Doctor Who

By Anoa Changa
1053rnb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSci-Fi fans woke up to a pleasant surprise Sunday morning with the announcement of the newest actor to take up the mantle of The Doctor on the hit BBC show “Doctor Who.” Rwandan actor Ncuti Gatwa will step up to the plate as the 14th doctor. Best...

1053rnb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tosin Cole
Person
Freema Agyeman
Person
Jodie Whittaker
Person
Pearl Mackie
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Best Actor#Sci Fi#Rwandan#The Fugitive Doctor#The Bafta Tv Awards#Scottish
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
1053rnb.com

WATCH: OWN Debuts Super Trailer For ‘Love & Marriage: DC’

After getting a preview last month at the upcoming inaugural season of Love & Marriage: DC, OWN has now debuted a super trailer that’s chock-full of drama to be expected in the premiere episode this weekend. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy