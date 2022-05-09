ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Motorized hang glider crashes in Richmond County

By Celeste Springer
WRDW-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A representative with the Augusta Fire Department confirms a motorized hang glider has crashed. According to the fire department, it came down sometime around...

www.wrdw.com

WRDW-TV

Hit-and-run crash injures 3 pedestrians on Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A hit-and-run crash over the weekend injured three pedestrians, including a woman whose back was broken, according to her daughter. It happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Gordon Highway at Madrid Drive near Fort Gordon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

This man is wanted for questioning in Augusta assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection with an aggravated assault. The incident happened Sunday at 10th and Broad streets, according to deputies. Authorities released a photo of him, little further information was available. Anyone with information...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Protestors demand more answers in shooting death investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Protest filled the streets of downtown Augusta Thursday. A group says they want more answers about a shooting death case in Aiken County. The group started at the local ATF office on Broad Street, then took the effort down to the federal courthouse. Although 34-year-old Robert...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

WATCH: Investigators searching for Orangeburg carjackers caught on video

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said deputies are investigating an Orangeburg carjacking caught on video on Wednesday. “Enough is enough, I’m tired of these jokers,” Sheriff Ravenell said. He continued, “If you’re seeing this, you may as well turn yourself in because we’re coming...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Local
Georgia Accidents
Richmond County, GA
Accidents
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Accidents
County
Richmond County, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

Family rallies for answers on Aiken death at officers’ hands

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family continues to demand answers 35 days after two federal officers shot and killed their loved one after a police chase. We spoke to the family about one of their biggest questions: “Why are certain details missing from the incident report?”. On April 7,...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Belvedere bomb scare comes to safe conclusion; 1 taken into custody

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews rushed Thursday afternoon to a gas station in Aiken County to respond to a bomb scare. No bomb was found, but one person was taken into custody. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Christopher Lee Bragg, 41, charged with:. Conveying...
BELVEDERE, SC
WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed by train in Harlem

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was killed by a train Thursday afternoon in Harlem. Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins said around 4:45 p.m. that he was on his way to the scene in the area of North Hicks Street west of Barrett Street near Sawdust Road. The victim was...
HARLEM, GA
WRDW-TV

Crews battle house fire in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters battled a residential structure blaze Tuesday night on Belair Road. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Dispatchers were not aware of any injuries.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
#Glider#Traffic Accident#Wrdw Wagt
wfxg.com

Juvenile arrested in connection to Richmond County stabbing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - One juvenile is in custody and one victim is in the hospital after a stabbing late Tuesday night. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Nannette Drive in reference to a stabbing around 11:10 p.m. At the scene, deputies say they found a male victim with several stab wounds. Emergency crews transported him to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Juvenile detained, man in hospital after stabbing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A juvenile has been detained and a man has been sent to a hospital after a stabbing late Tuesday. According to Richmond County deputies, the stabbing happened at 11:10 p.m. on the 2600 block of Nannette Drive. MORE CRIME COVERAGE:. Deputies say the man had been...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Jackson man arrested for dousing woman with gas, setting house on fire

JACKSON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Jackson man for allegedly dousing a woman with gasoline and threatened to burn her house down. According to the Aiken County sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 300 block of Goodman Rd. just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for a reported assault. When deputies spoke with the victim, she was covered in gasoline. The victim told deputies she came into the home and found the suspect, Stephen Wright, lying on a bed inside. She says Wright became agitated when she asked him to help her bail a mutual acquaintance out of jail.
JACKSON, SC
WRDW-TV

How new security cameras will help officers combat crime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In response to a surge in violent crime, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is putting up cameras around hot spot areas. We spoke with the company behind the cameras to find out how the new technology will help officers. Twenty-five ‘Flock’ security cameras will be...
AUGUSTA, GA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WRDW-TV

Jackson man arrested after woman doused with gas, threatened

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities arrested a man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and threatening to set her and her house on fire. Aiken County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday to 324 Goodman Road to investigate a report of an assault. Deputies found the...
JACKSON, SC
WRDW-TV

‘A big part of me is gone’: Twin shares shock over Trenton slaying

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The twin sister of the victim in a Trenton slaying never saw it coming. She certainly never could’ve imagined the most bizarre twist: The accused killer dropped dead himself while burying the woman he’d strangled. The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office says evidence shows Joseph...
TRENTON, SC
WRDW-TV

One person suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County

WARRENVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Thursday afternoon in Warrenville. The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Durden Road, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. One person was taken to a hospital. It was unknown Thursday...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect takes stand in Columbia County toddler murder trial

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WRDW/WAGT) - Charles Sconyers is on trial for the murder of a Columbia County 2-year-old. On Thursday, he took the stand. Sconyers: “No sir... I would never... I’d never hurt any child.”. There was about an hour of testimony Thursday from Sconyers, the Augusta firefighter arrested...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Nationwide Report

56-year-old Tonya Sorrels dead after being hit by a train in Harlem (Harlem, GA)

56-year-old Tonya Sorrels dead after being hit by a train in Harlem (Harlem, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 56-year-old Tonya Sorrels as the woman who lost her life after getting struck by a train Thursday afternoon in Harlem. Officers actively responded to the area of North Hicks Street, west of Barrett Street near Sawdust Road at about 4:45 p.m. in response to a pedestrian accident [...]
HARLEM, GA
WJBF

House fire on Belair Road under investigation

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Augusta firefighters were sent to the 3600 block of Belair Rd. to an outside fire.  Upon arrival, firefighters found a house was on fire, and the flames were spreading to a wooded area around the home. Firefighters quickly performed an interior search to make sure the home […]
AUGUSTA, GA

