WWE

Cody Rhodes Beats Seth Rollins Again at WrestleMania Backlash

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Rhodes successfully defeated Seth Rollins for the second time on pay-per-view on Sunday, taking down "The Visionary" at WrestleMania Backlash with a roll-up and a handful of tights. Rhodes nailed his second Cross Rhodes of the match and attempted to go for a third, only for Rollins to keep countering...

comicbook.com

