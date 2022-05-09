Dust Storm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baraga The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Baraga County in north central Upper Michigan * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 814 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Three Lakes, or 15 miles southeast of L`anse, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Baraga, L`anse, Alberta, Three Lakes, Canyon Falls, Craig Lake State Park, Herman, King Lake, Mount Arvon and Ned Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
