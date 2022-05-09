Dust Storm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Montgomery County in east central Missouri * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jonesburg and Bellflower. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

