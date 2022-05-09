ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stutsman by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Stephens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL STEPHENS COUNTY At 704 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Breckenridge, and is nearly stationary. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR BRECKENRIDGE. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Breckenridge, Necessity and Crystal Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Callahan, Jones, Shackelford, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Callahan; Jones; Shackelford; Taylor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CALLAHAN...SOUTHEASTERN JONES...SOUTHWESTERN SHACKELFORD AND NORTHEASTERN TAYLOR COUNTIES At 656 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hamby, moving east at 25 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR HAMBY HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Clyde around 710 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Impact and Lake Fort Phantom Hill. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 279 and 302. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Montgomery County in east central Missouri * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jonesburg and Bellflower. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catahoula, Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Concordia Parish in northeastern Louisiana Central Catahoula Parish in northeastern Louisiana * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 655 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Frogmore, or near Ferriday, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near West Ferriday around 705 PM CDT. Ferriday and Frogmore around 710 PM CDT. Monterey around 740 PM CDT. Deer Park around 745 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ridgecrest. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marshall, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marshall and Deansville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fulton The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Fulton County in west central Illinois * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Avon and surrounding areas. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
FULTON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Green FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the following county, Green. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 701 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brodhead, Monticello, Albany and Juda. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GREEN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rapides Parish in central Louisiana Northeastern Evangeline Parish in central Louisiana Western Avoyelles Parish in central Louisiana * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 710 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Poland to near Bayou Chicot, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Bunkie, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek, Effie, Pine Prairie, Lecompte, Bayou Chicot, Echo, Indian Lake, Chicot State Park, Poland, Kolin, Centerpoint, Ruby and St. Landry. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 43 and 85. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Maryland Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ogle, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Ogle; Winnebago FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following counties, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. * WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 711 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated locally heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and locally over 2 inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 to locally 2 inches can be expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockford, Dixon, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Polo, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Forreston, Durand, Leaf River, Grand Detour, Seward, Nelson, Woodland Shores, Adeline, Baileyville, Woosung and Harrison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OGLE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING Winds will continue to diminish this evening.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Onslow COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas in North Topsail Beach, the lower New River, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along Bogue Banks beaches, Bogue Sound, the Newport and White Oak Rivers, areas along the lower Neuse River, Pamlico, Core and Back Sounds, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/07 PM 5.1 -0.7 1.7 1 Minor 14/07 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 1 None 14/08 PM 5.4 -0.4 1.7 0-1 Minor 15/08 AM 4.4 -1.4 1.6 0 None 15/08 PM 5.6 -0.2 1.7 0 Moderate 16/09 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 0 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chickasaw; Lee; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Troy, or 7 miles southeast of Trace State Park, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Verona, Trace State Park, Shannon, Troy, Furrs, Houlka, New Houlka, Chiwapa, Van Vleet, Parkersburg, Palmetto, Old Union, Wallfield and George P Cossar State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Montgomery, Pike, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Montgomery; Pike; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County in east central Missouri Northeastern Montgomery County in east central Missouri Northwestern Warren County in east central Missouri Southwestern Pike County in northeastern Missouri * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 654 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Hartford to near Jonesburg, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Hartford. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 175 and 183. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:38:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT NORTH OF CAPE LOOKOUT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Beach Hazards Statement, area beaches north of Cape Lookout. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, all of East Carteret County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/07 PM 5.1 -0.7 1.7 1 Minor 14/07 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 1 None 14/08 PM 5.4 -0.4 1.7 0-1 Minor 15/08 AM 4.4 -1.4 1.6 0 None 15/08 PM 5.6 -0.2 1.7 0 Moderate 16/09 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 0 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, area beaches on Ocracoke Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 PM Saturday to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week.
HYDE COUNTY, NC

