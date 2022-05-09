ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

AMBER Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy out of Orange County

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert on Sunday for a missing boy in Orange County.

Police said Marcus Lyles was last seen Saturday night in the 2500 block of Turkey Lake Road.

Marcus may be in the company of 20-year-old Kira Lawson, according to FDLE.

They may be traveling in a blue 2011 Hyundai Sonata with Florida tag number QXY-F78.

The car may also have tinted windows and black rims.

Police said Marcus was last seen wearing a black Adidas onesie.

Anyone with information on Marcus or Lawson is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-254-7233 or 911.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

