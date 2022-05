The Liberal Redskin baseball team fought an uphill battle all night long. After allowing six first inning runs, the Redskins rallied but didn’t have enough in a 12-7 loss to Dodge City Tuesday night on Senior Night at the National Beef Sports Complex. The Demons scored six in the first after a disputed call had the Demon lead off hitter safe at first. DCHS scored six in the first on two singles, three walks, and two errors. The Redskins rallied with three in the third. Hunter Huskey doubled off the wall in left. Carlos Campos walked. Erek Lira hit a sac fly. Brooks Kappelmann walked. Aidan Schwindt reached on an error. Oscar Rubio singled home a run. Liberal added a fourth inning run to make it 6-4. Zayden Martinez doubled off the wall in left center. Carlos Campos singled him home. DCHS scored three in the sixth to lead 9-4. Hunter Huskey singled and stole second in the sixth. He scored on a Shay Kerr sac fly to make it 9-5 after six. The Red Demons scored three runs in the seventh. Brooks Kappelmann and Aidan Schwindt walked and scored in the seventh to make it 12-7 as Liberal scored two runs without a hit.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO